'Westworld' Season 3, Episode 4 Recap: Personality Disorder

By- Naveen Yadav
Season 3, Episode 4: ‘The Mother of Exiles’

“No one understands you like I do. Nobody understands me like you.”

Individuals were Dolores’s words to Charlotte-bot at a hotel room on last week’s episode of”Westworld,” that went out of its way to withhold the answer to a question the show’s fans had been guessing about as the end of Season 2: Whose pearl is interior Charlotte-bot? The lineup hauled it in the mind of Charlotte-bot and indicated that Dolores had saved Teddy’s pearl, since both of them had been a part of her lap, or maybe it was her father. It was evident that we were being teased by the writers with a little misdirection, but the candidates were substituted.

And this week, at a flurry of crosscuts across planes of activity, comes a mega-reveal. Martin Connells, the glowering”fixer” for Liam Dempsey Jr., is presently a host and Dolores. And Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada), the Singapore yakuza boss sitting barrels of android amniotic fluid? He’s Dolores. Dolores is a believer in the notion that in case you need something done right, do it all yourself. The replicated control units she smuggled out of this playground are a Borg-like hive of mortal, calculating, mission-oriented robots that have elegantly coordinated roles to perform in the A.I. rebellion.

Meanwhile, Dolores’s plans are moving apace, since she has expected everyone’s moves, installed copies of herself in the ideal host bodies and choreographed an ambush, like Michael Corleone at the baptism in”The Godfather.” She and Caleb use encryption keys in the blood. She swiftly neutralizes Bernard and Stubbs’s attempt to prevent her from a”kill and then replace” strategy to set up herself in the head of Incite. She utilizes a Musashi-bot to run a sword through Maeve and put the Serac threat for today. And, in Caleb, she’s found a crucial disciple from the world that was — for as long as he does not question the mission, as Teddy did.

Charlottes comes to secure his support. But getting him enables the display — and Harris and cleaned up much latitude in expressing his psychological condition. From the first year, when a younger William, played by Jimmi Simpson, was investigating the playground, it was intriguing to witness his corruptibility, but the Man In Black character is a caterwauling bore, doomed to rattle around the labyrinth of his very own twisted conscience. There is nothing in the center of the maze.

