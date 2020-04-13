Westworld: Every Picture Genre (& Song) Caleb Experiences About His Medication Trip

- Advertisement -

Caleb (Aaron Paul) requires a strange trip in the latest episode of Westworld season 3 after Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr.) doses him with a celebration drug called Genre. Using her newfound accessibility to Incite, as well as a few of the other variations of himself, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) brings a serious power move against Serac (Vincent Cassel) by infiltrating and draining Rehoboam’s information – and Caleb experiences it all through the filter of various film genres.

After Giggles (Marshawn Lynch) is called in for backup along with Ash (Lena Waithe), he immediately recognizes what Caleb is moving through and informs him that there will be five genres at complete, warning that he needs to”watch out for this last act.” So which genres do what songs go with them, and Caleb encounter the world through the filter?

The primary genre is film noir, with Caleb seeing things in black and white because he, Dolores and Liam are chased by Serac’s employees. During the car chase, he shifts genres to war, and Richard Wagner’s”Ride of the Valkyries” (the signature theme from Apocalypse Now) performs as Caleb flames on the pursuing vehicles using heavy-duty weaponry.

Finally, Caleb and Dolores stop to create a stand against the remaining vehicles along with the genre changes again, this time to love, together with the world obtaining a soft rosy glow, the swelling music of the primary motif from the 1970 movie Love Story, along with Dolores moving in slow motion as Caleb stares at her. When they enter the subway, combined by Giggles and Ash, Caleb shifts to what seems to function as offense genre, with Iggy Pop’s swaggering tune”Nightclubbing” (most famously featured in Trainspotting) acting as the lights pulse.

The final genre shift comes after Dolores releases Rehoboam’s profiles on every single individual in the world to their owners, so that they can see just what the supercomputer knows about them has planned and proposed – including what their friends think of these, whether or not they will be permitted to replicate, and their nearest and dearest will die. As chaos breaks out all about, an arrangement of David Bowie’s song”Space Oddity” by Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi starts. Caleb asks Giggles which celebrity he is experiencing now, and Giggles answers he’s experiencing reality.