We Riot!! if the Manifest Season 2 Finale Doesn’t Answer These Questions

Manifest is a string that leans into mythology and puzzle, so there’s a good deal of pressure on the season 2 finale — that may serve as the series finale — to answer the most burning questions. And there’s a good deal of them.

But will we get the responses we so badly want?

I hope so, since the editorial’s title indicated, otherwise we riot.

All jokes aside, it is likely that many of mysteries will stay open-ended and carry to the next season (pending a renewal).

Jeff Rake revealed confident NBC is at the series and also that he has got the series mapped out for a total of six seasons, and it is a curse and a boon depending on how you look at it.

It’s promising to be aware there’s a proven leadership that has been considered and that every activity has a goal and function, but at the same time, it is frustrating for fans because it probably means we will be left in the dark about a lot of things.

Among the mysteries propelling the show proceeds to be?

The flight disappeared off the radar and returned later with all the passengers still the same age as when they removed from Jamaica.

There’s plenty of theories out there regarding what occurred that involve time travel, aliens, alternative dimensions, and more, but none of that matters if we do get any answers that are fundamental to hinge on a theory.

As of this moment, we’ve got no insight into its re-emergence or what’s behind the airplane’s disappearance, and also we don’t know what happened to its passengers or the plane while onboard.We know nothing about the plane than it landed and departed at the same condition, and that I fear that if we don’t get any insight soon, fans might start to cut off.

Questions about 828 raise questions about the terrifying Calling of this flight exploding into smithereens of Ben. Is that a future vision? Is that what happened?

The Callings have been deceiving before like when we thought the plane Calling would connect into the 828 puzzle but in fact, it alluded to some nightclub explosion. How much of this should we take at face value?

Which brings us to our next question: what is the aim of the death date and the Callings?

Are the bad or Callings good? Ben and Mic have been asking that question for months. Despite Ben’s large mystery board, he’s gotten no answers, so they have been following the Callings and hoping.