WatchOS 7: Release Date, Sleep Tracking, Compatibility And All Of The New Features

Apple’s watchOS 7 should be becoming. There are loads of speculation and rumors when it does, 20, concerning the attributes it may bring with it. Two rumored features might be included in watchOS 7 that may bring improvements.

Sleep Tracking

The feature the rumors are touting is the capability for the Apple Watch. This is a feature that users have requested for many years, and Apple may finally deliver on it. However, snuck to this feature may be an additional advancement that would be an improvement in battery life, and that watchOS 7 attracts.

Right now, the battery life on the Apple Watch is fair. It is going to get you through the majority of the day, but it needs charging at night. It follows that users have to remove the watch and place it at the magnetic charger of the device. Thus, by design, the user’s sleep can’t be tracked by the Apple Watch. The device can’t be both charged by them and wear it on their wrist at the same moment.

May Not Come To Older Apple Watches

The next feature on the record is a blood sugar monitor. Apple Watches which are available today have a blood oxygen monitor built into their hardware. However, no application attribute took good advantage of it. WatchOS 7 seems to be changing that.

WatchOS 7 Apple Watch For Kids

The information regarding this feature that is second comes from an iOS 14 escape. It includes references to something called”School Time style” and”child mode”. The way this would work is that parents would be able to control their kid’s Apple Watch.

This would mean that a child can use an Apple Watch. School Time mode would then allow parents to set a certain time of day during the Apple Watch will have limited functionality.

We are very likely to hear concrete details at Apple’s WWDC event, which will take place in June. Due to this coronavirus, this year’s event will be entirely online. We can also suspect that watch OS 7 will launch officially sometime in September 2020, together with the next-generation Apple Watch and iPhone.