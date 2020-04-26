Watch Homeland Online, How? : Series Finale start time, Channel And All About

- Advertisement -

You are going to have to watch Homeland online to discover if she’s able to do it in the series finale. Even the Showtime drama concludes its eighth and final season Sunday night, with Carrie (Claire Danes) once more operating to defuse an explosive situation with far-reaching consequences.

Homeland first premiered in 2011. The propulsive spy thriller centers around Carrie Mathison, a CIA agent that is brilliant but troubled. In the first season, the story concentrated on her complex relationship with Nicholas Brody (Damien Lewis), a returned prisoner of war that Carrie suspects were switched by his own al-Qaeda captors.

- Advertisement -

After seasons followed Carrie around the planet — Beirut, Kabul, Berlin, Russia — as a mentor and she Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) teamed up with other operatives like Quinn (Rupert Friend) and Max (Maury Sterling) to resolve high-stakes security crises, unravel political plots and combat international intrigue.

From the series finale episode, titled”Prisoners of War,” Carrie is trying to make a deal to find the flight recorder in the helicopter crash which claimed the lives of U.S. President Warner and Aghan President Daoud.

She will have to betray Saul by showing the identity of the longtime Russian asset. And if he will not comply, Carrie may have to go atomic’

But can she”kill Saul” because her Russian ally/collaborator Yevgeny Gromov (Costa Ronin) proposed? That is Saul — a father figure, her mentor, friend — we are talking about. But Carrie has ever carried the weight of the world on her shoulders and she’ll do anything when it’s”one hair-trigger away from annihilation.”

Here. And watch the promo below:

Do I watch Homeland online?

It doesn’t mean you will need to get thwarted by restrictions that are geo-fenced just because Homeland is not readily available to see in your country. But, with the assistance of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the Homeland series finale no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It delivers fast internet speeds and meets all the VPN that is simple to use and requirements, making it easy to set up for streaming in virtually no time at all. It also works on almost any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN support, ExpressVPN, is a leading choice for anybody who wants to see the Homeland series finale. It’s got a mix of ease-of-use, rate, and safety. Additionally, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you just wish to give it a try and if you’ve never used a VPN and are curious rather than sure, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Homeland in the US

In the U.S., the Homeland series finale airs at 9 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, April 26 on Showtime for viewers who subscribe to this premium network through their cable bundle. Clients may use their login to see the episode on-demand or reside on-site or the app.

If you’ve already cut the cable, you can observe Showtime as an add-on station on Amazon Prime Video ($10.99 per month) and through numerous live TV streaming services including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we urge Hulu, which offers original programming such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Little Fires Everywhere. It’s also got a free trial. As it has got a Cloud DVR YouTube TV is best for those who wish to record everything.

Sling is a less costly option and right you can now watch a lot of its content at no cost, as a result of the Happy Hour Across America promotion from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

To watch Homeland in the UK

The good thing is that enthusiasts can watch Homeland season 8. The bad news is that it airs a week after the U.S. premiere, which means you’ll have to see the finale a complete seven days after Americans.

The Homeland series finale will air Sunday, May 3 on Channel 4. You may watch it on the All 4 streaming service on most devices.

How to watch Homeland in Canada

If you’re in Canada, you watch Homeland series finale on the same day and time as the U.S., so Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. on Crave. You might add as a station on most major TV providers on Showtime.

The Way to watch Homeland in Australia

No fear, Aussie lovers, you can watch Homeland the day after it airs in the U.S. So if you want to see the series finale, tune in Monday, April 27 at 9:30 p.m. AEDT on SBS Viceland. Or see it on the free SBS On Demand streaming service.