Watch Good Girls Season 3, Episode 9 live

Are you ready for a brand new episode of Good Girls Season 3? Of course, you’re! After taking a week off for Easter and we get one tonight. Ensure that you don’t miss a beat of Good Girls Season 3, Episode 9 with all the live streaming details we have.

This is an incident that could be a turning point for the girls. Backed in a corner decides it is time to take out Rio for great. That means the women will need to discover a hitman. Where could they find one? About on Facebook? Hey, Annie hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

Meanwhile, Ruby needs to enlist her daughter to help with a present situation. One of those items in the operation has dried up and Ruby needs more. Who better than the thief to help out?

It sounds just like Annie might eventually get some sort of storyline! We’ve gradually seen a buildup to this over the previous episodes, but Great Girls Season 3, Episode 9 appears to take her development a step farther. After a session, Annie starts to spiral. Can we continue this development, please?

Regrettably, not all of Good Girls Season 3 has been able to film due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming ceased even though there were 16 episodes intended. It will mean a head. Together with ay expect, it also means a renewal since we’ll be left with a lot of questions.