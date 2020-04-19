Home Gaming InXile Entertainment announced that Wasteland 3 release date
Gaming

InXile Entertainment announced that Wasteland 3 release date

By- Vikash Kumar
InXile Entertainment declared today that Wasteland 3 is currently coming out on August 28.

The game was designed to launch for PlayStation 4 PC, along with Xbox One on May 19. InXile studio head Brian Fargo mentioned in a statement published on Twitter that distant working due to the coronavirus is just one of the causes of the delay.

“We are excited to see that the Wasteland 3 beta well received, but the reality is that with those new logistical challenges our launch was going to be affected,” Fargo notes.

The Wasteland has been a pioneer in the RPG genre and came out back in 1988, serving as inspiration for the Fallout series. Wasteland 2 came out much later, in 2014, in the early portion of the contemporary PC RPG revival that we are still enjoying. Microsoft acquired InXile in 2018.

This movie switches things up by taking place in the frozen wasteland of Colorado. So expect snow.

