Wasteland 3: Premiere Date, Trailer and All You Need To Know About It

By- Alok Chand
Wasteland tops the list of RPG franchise games that are finest on the market. And the fact that a 3 million were gathered by crowdfunding back in 2016 shows how much a dedicated and loyal fan base the match show has acquired in these years. The fans have been waiting for a sequel to the Wasteland background 1988 RPG game for the past six years. The next part of the game show premiered back on September 19, 2014.

Wasteland 3

In the year 2018, Microsoft bought up the programmer of this match, inXile. Offering a spark of trust among enthusiasts for a release of the next part. And also their wish came true as a teaser trailer of this game was launched. We’ve covered all the information concerning the launch date, price range, narrative within this piece of content. Read to find out more.

When is Wasteland 3 Coming Out?

The game was initially set for a launch date back. But the launch date was pushed back for several dates. Then in November 2019, a teaser trailer was launched in which the date was declared to be May 2020. The date got delayed. But we have an official.

Wasteland 3 will be published on August 28, 2020.

What Are The Cost of The Game?

The pre-orders for the game have begun. Interested ones can pre-order the game. And the most shocking news is that the game’s cost is said to be set higher. No confirmation has been created, but it’s supposedly approximately $50.

About What All Platforms The Game Would Be Accessible?

On their website, inXile has stated that the forthcoming Wasteland 3 would be available on several different platforms such as XBOX One and Steam PlayStation 4.

Storyline to Be Followed Inside This Game

The game is set in a place — apocalyptic, ice-cold old Colorado. This will be a squad-biassed RPG game with lots of voice commands and dialog delivery. The narrative will be followed by the game from the Wasteland 2 plot.

Alok Chand

