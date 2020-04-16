Home Gaming Wasteland 3 delayed due to coronavirus pandemic
Gaming

Wasteland 3 delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

By- Vikash Kumar
Original story: InXile has announced it will delay the launching of Wasteland 3 from May to August 28, 2020 due to challenges brought about by COVID-19.

“We have been excited to see the Wasteland 3 beta therefore well-received, but the fact is that with all these new logistical challenges our release was likely to be impacted,” reads a statement from studio mind Brian Fargo.

“We are in a fantastic position with both Microsoft and Deep Silver supporting our desire to guarantee the game launches at the best possible conditions, and also to add a few extra weeks to guarantee that this is a stellar product on one.

Also Read: Discord Beta Program Update Reduced Background Noise Cancellation

“Fargo adds that InXile will be implementing feedback the studio heard to co-op in this time alongside tweaks and gloss from the beta.Update: Mojang has also declared today it is delaying Minecraft Dungeons to May 26, also as a result of COVID-19.

“As you know, we originally planned to launch Minecraft Dungeons at the end of April,” Mojang said.”However, because of the current state of the planet, this was no more possible, as we wanted to guarantee the health and safety of our teams, and enable them to deliver the best possible experience to you, our players.”

Also Read: God Of War 5: Release Date And Check Out All The Latest Update
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

