Wasteland 3 delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

Original story: InXile has announced it will delay the launching of Wasteland 3 from May to August 28, 2020 due to challenges brought about by COVID-19.

“We have been excited to see the Wasteland 3 beta therefore well-received, but the fact is that with all these new logistical challenges our release was likely to be impacted,” reads a statement from studio mind Brian Fargo.

“We are in a fantastic position with both Microsoft and Deep Silver supporting our desire to guarantee the game launches at the best possible conditions, and also to add a few extra weeks to guarantee that this is a stellar product on one.

“Fargo adds that InXile will be implementing feedback the studio heard to co-op in this time alongside tweaks and gloss from the beta.Update: Mojang has also declared today it is delaying Minecraft Dungeons to May 26, also as a result of COVID-19.

“As you know, we originally planned to launch Minecraft Dungeons at the end of April,” Mojang said.”However, because of the current state of the planet, this was no more possible, as we wanted to guarantee the health and safety of our teams, and enable them to deliver the best possible experience to you, our players.”