Walking Dead: The Zombie Apocalypse Revealed's Origin

By- Alok Chand
The creator Robert Kirkman has provided a brief explanation of where the zombies came out within The Walking Dead, and also you might be surprised by the reason.
Since AMC’s The Walking Dead began and almost a year since the surprise conclusion of the comic book with issue # 193, it has been a long time. Now, after all this time has passed, author and co-creator Robert Kirkman have revealed what started the zombie apocalypse within his fictional series. Turns out it was aliens along–well. What remains to be seen is if the often-sarcastic Kirkman was staged, because the potential revelation was shared by him in a tweet that doubles down on something.

In reacting to a fan on Twitter who inquired how the series’ zombies came to be, Kirkman said space needed something to do with it. A “distance spore” is what created the walkers in TWD’s universe

Since GameSpot sister site Comic Book notes, Kirkman and original series artist Tony Moore pitched a continuation into George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, a 1968 horror film where scientists believed reanimated corpses were brought on by a returning space probe’s explosive radiation. Kirkman’s”space spore” answer is likely an homage to Romero’s cult horror classic.

Kirkman’s answer seemingly corroborates previous statements he’s given, for example, one in 2018 where he explained the zombie infection and resulting calamity was due to”a crazy sci-fi thing that would make the story all that much weirder.”

In that same 2018 interview, Kirkman said the cause of the zombie apocalypse matters little because he does not feel the series’ characters would purchase any explanation. “Honestly if a scientist from Washington came to the personality and told them what happened the characters could just shrug and say’Oh… fine,'” Kirkman said at the moment. “It would not alter their own lives in any way.”

In a meeting from 2017, Kirkman said AMC’s The Walking Dead is unlikely to research a cure for the virus that is infectious, citing that it”would be quite a dull show” if all wrapped up with a remedy. So while the comic book has finished, we’ll have to wait and see how the television show continues to handle the walkers. We got a new look at what is next in the new mid-Season 10 trailers.

