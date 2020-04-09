Walking Dead Spinoff World Beyond Trailer Characteristics Rick Grimes

- Advertisement -

A brief Brand New trailer for the upcoming spin-off The Walking Dead: Planet Beyond Indicates a glimpse of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as it hypes up the mysterious organization in the Middle of This series. Officially declared last autumn, World Beyond marks the second spin-off set in the ever-expanding Walking Dead world-class. By focusing on a group of survivors who grew up following Walkers started to roam the 29, the show intends to show a side of the zombie apocalypse. Originally, World Beyond was designed to premiere this April, however, it has since been pushed back to later in the year, probably due to manufacturing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A short teaser for The Walking Dead: World Beyond connects all of the Walking Dead shows through the mysterious helicopter group that took Rick away.

Walking Dead lovers are especially intrigued by Planet Beyond because it will dig into the mysterious CRM organization, also known as the helicopter group. CRM appeared on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead in the Kind of helicopters bearing strange three-circle symbols. After he was fatally wounded, the group is responsible for carrying off Rick in his episode. It is not clear exactly what the group planned to do with him but lovers are hoping to find out more through Planet Beyond.

A Brief teaser posted by The Walking Dead on Twitter reminds audiences of Rick’s odd rescue, in addition to Al’s (Maggie Grace) encounter with CRM on Stress the Walking Dead. The 3 Walking Dead reveals, including Planet Beyond, come together to form each of those circles which makes up CRM’s emblem. Since the trailer comes to a finish, a personality is heard saying, “If you see a person wearing this… you ought to be afraid.” Another voice, far more ominous, says, “We’re the last hope.” You can see it

1 thing the trailer does not provide is a definitive beginning date for World Beyond, that fans are no doubt eager to learn. Now The Walking Dead season 10 has come to an early end, fans are searching for their next supply of zombie-themed entertainment, particularly since they’re stuck at home on account of this coronavirus pandemic. As of now, though, World Beyond remains with no premiere date save for”later this year.”