Walking Dead Season 10: The Finale Trailer Displays and show

By- Alok Chand
Fans cannot be thrilled as Walking Dead has confirmed that Maggie is going to be seen in season 10 finale. In the episodes, we noticed that Maggie was gone maybe not dead, and yet we will be finally seeing her.

SPOILERS FOR EPISODE 15 AND 16

Walking Dead Season 10

Episode 15 of Walking is titled as’The Tower’ and incident 16 as’A Specific Doom’, AMC released the opening moments of episode 16’A Doom’, revealing Gabriel watching at the hospital to father.

Here’s a clip for season 10 finale!

Gabriel attempts to guarantee them they will get through all of this, although in the video, we see kids Gracie and RJ admit that they’re fearful for what is going to happen next.

Daryl is also seen by us, Carol, Judith, and Kelly are currently returning to the hospital as the horde shuts in. From the clip above, we see Eugene, Yumiko, and Ezekiel continue their travel to meet with Stephanie.

We see Maggie reading a letter which says her buddies Tara, Jesus, and Enid are dead and about the Whisperer’s threat.

UPDATES ON THE WALKING DEAD

Walking Dead Season 10

In New York Comic-Con last year, AMC announced that”The Walking Dead” was renewed for season 11 and Cohan would reunite for this season.

We saw Maggie’s return in year 10 we have a piece of news for the fans.

According to since they have not been able to finish the job for the rest of the events as a result of the pandemic situation, to the showrunner Angela Kang we will be visiting 15 episodes of Walking Dead 10.

This means that fans might have to wait to come and longer for year 11.

Do let us know what you consider the return of Maggie for year 10; to get updates, keep reading!

Alok Chand

Also Read:   'The Kissing Booth 2': Cast, Trailer, Date And What is Going to Occur? Take a Look Today.
Also Read:   'You': Who Is Returning For Season 3 of the Netflix Series?
