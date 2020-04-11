Home Technology Vodafone Launches All New Rs. 47, Rs. 67, Rs. 78 Plans With...
Technology

Vodafone Launches All New Rs. 47, Rs. 67, Rs. 78 Plans With Up to 90 Days Validity, Caller Tune Benefits

By- Viper
Vodafone has added three new plans in its Value Added Services section. Priced at Rs. 47, Rs. 67, and Rs. 78, these programs offer caller tune and service validity benefits. These packs don’t include data or discuss time benefits, as they aren’t a part of their all-rounder packs. The Rs. 67 pack supplies a validity of 90 days, although the Rs. 47 VAS pack offers just 28 times of validity. WorldTopTrends managed to spot these packs. Vodafone has introduced the new packs at the Value Added Services segment and these can be seen on the company website and the app for subscribers at the Mumbai circle.

Beginning with all the Rs. 47 prepaid plan, it gives Caller Song advantages with boundless song change. This plan includes a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 67 Value Added Services pack offers the very same benefits but comes with a validity of 90 days. Strangely, there is also a brand new Rs. 78 Value-Added Services pack that offers the same benefits, but for a validity of 89 days. These packs, as mentioned, do not arrive with info, talk time, or any other benefits, but their sole purpose is to extend support validity of the contributor.

The user will have to recharge and data packs to avail of information and talk time benefits that are additional. Telecom Chat was the first to spot these packs. The report says that these plans must go live in circles shortly.

Vodafone was lately also spotted having altered its network name to elevate consciousness about coronavirus. It lately also introduced that an all-rounder Rs. 95 budgeted prepaid plan which delivers a talk time of Rs. 74 and comes with a 200MB internet allowance. Both national and local calls are billed at 2.5 paise each minute, and the package has a validity of 56 days.

