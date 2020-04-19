Virgin River Season 2: update know About Its Netflix Return

- Advertisement -

This town drama show is coming back having a season two 2020 and fans are thrilled for its return, it’s taken time for Netflix to invest in Hallmark play, but it is finally happening. We are super excited to get a year two of the Virgin River.

Virgin River is a Netflix Original romantic-drama series based on the novel by writer Robyn Carr, the filming of this show is currently taking place in Canada.

VIRGIN RIVER SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE

#VirginRiver has been renewed for a second season and the cast — not to mention Martin's dog — is very excited about it! pic.twitter.com/BI7ieZ4Kxd — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 20, 2019

If you believe the pandemic may affect the launch of season two we are highly doubtful about that as according to sources the filming of season two has been wrapped which means we can get season 2 in another six months.

Here is a little clip showing reactions of the throw understanding that the show was renewed for season 2!

CAST FOR VIRGIN RIVER SEASON 2

A few cast announcements for season 2 of #VirginRiver: Carmel Amit will play the role of Jamie

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

Donald Heng as George

Steve Bacic as Wes

Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan

Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavangh pic.twitter.com/8OwgQYv0vf — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 28, 2020

Here is a list of familiar faces We’ll find for river 2

.Martin Henderson

.Alexandra Breckenridge

.Jenny Cooper

.Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey

.Benjamin Hollingsworth

.Colin Lawrence

The series is bringing a great deal of new cast members for season two and here’s a list of them!

Season three of Virgin River will contain a total number of 10 episodes and fans can’t wait for season 2 to come out today!

We may receive a season three for the show if season 2 becomes a massive hit and the audience loves it, and the show has a lot of material.

