Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All The Latest Update

Netflix has returned together with the second season of one of its most appreciated web series’ Virgin river’ following the great success of its first season, and we’ve everything you want to know about the upcoming season of the sequence. Virgin River is an American internet series that’s full of love and drama and is based on a few of their most selling novels’VIRGIN RIVER NOVELS’ written by New YorkTimes bestselling author Robyn Carr.

This is the story of a woman Melinda”Mel” Monroe, that responded to an advertisement to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner from the distant California town of Virgin River, believing it will be the ideal place to begin a new and fresh life and leave her painful memories from. But she soon realizes that residing in a small town is not quite as straightforward as she expected. She has to learn to improve herself before she can make Virgin River her home.

Before starting, I would like to inform you that in this post, you may get all the updates regarding VIRGIN RIVER Season 2 release date, trailer, cast, and the other details for the fans are waiting.

When is Virgin River Season 2 Release On Netflix ?

Virgin River Season 2 is expected to release on Netflix in December 2020. Before the very first period was aired on Netflix on December 16, 2019, and it had been extremely loved and appreciated by the crowd; consequently, in a brief time, Netflix announced season 2 of the Virgin River, which increased the delight of its audience. Virgin River Season two was staged with 10 episodes, and each episode was filled with love and drama, which brought a lot of viewers.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast

There’s no announcement made till today regarding the cast of Virgin River Season 2, but it’s anticipated the throw of the previous season will come back with functions and the identical energy, and a few changes are going to be in supporting cast. In season 1 the cast

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife who recently moved to Virgin River to start a fresh life

Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins, physician

Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, a close friend of Jack

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Melinda’s sister

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jack’s friend

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, the mayor of small-town Virgin River

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, a local restaurant owner

Virgin River Season 2 Trailer