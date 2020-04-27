Home Technology Viral Messages Can Only Be Forwarded To One Chat At a Time...
Viral Messages Can Only Be Forwarded To One Chat At a Time On Whatsapp Due To Spread Fake Coronavirus Information

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
On WhatsApp, individuals are relying on billions of individuals unable to see their friends and family in person due to COVID-19 more than to communicate. People are speaking to physicians, physicians, and isolated loved ones via WhatsApp through this crisis. That’s why all of your messages and calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default to provide you with a secure place for your most conversations.

Last year Whatsapp introduced consumers to the idea of messages which have been forwarded many times. These messages are tagged to indicate they didn’t originate from close contact. In effect, these messages are private when compared with typical messages sent on WhatsApp. We are now introducing a limitation that these messages can be forwarded to a chat at one time.

whatsapp limit only 1 person to send msg

As a private messaging service, Whatsapp has taken several steps over the years to keep conversations intimate. By way of example, Whatsapp previously set limits to constrain. At the moment, found a 25 percent decrease in the message forward.

Is all forwarding bad? Certainly not. We all know many users ahead of information that is helpful, in addition to funny movies, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful. Recently, people have used WhatsApp to arrange public minutes of aid. We’ve seen a substantial increase in the amount of forwarding that users have told us may feel overwhelming and may add to the spread of misinformation. We believe it’s important to slow the spread of those messages down to maintain WhatsApp a location for a dialog.

Along with this change, we’re working directly with NGOs and authorities, such as the World Health Organization and over 20 national health ministries, to help connect people with accurate info. Together these trusted authorities have delivered individuals hundreds of millions of messages. You can learn more as well as how to submit hoaxes myths and rumors on our Coronavirus Information Hub, to fact-checking organizations.

We think that now more than ever people will need to be able to connect individually. Our teams are hard at work to keep WhatsApp running during this unprecedented global crisis. Improve ways for people to share on WhatsApp and we’ll continue to listen to your comments.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
