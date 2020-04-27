Violet Evergarden Season 2: Trailer Decoding Plus Worthy Leaked Events Too, Air Date, Full Cast!

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergarden, based on the book by Kana Akatsuki of the same title is a popular series. Kyoto Animation adapted it to turn it into an anime series. The series was first released in 2018 with 13 episodes. It didn’t take much time for the show to get fame because fans are eagerly waiting for season two.

- Advertisement -

Fans are eager to understand that season 2 might come earlier than anticipated.

VIOLET EVERGARDEN SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE

- Advertisement -

Due to year 1’s success, fans can not continue to the release of season 2. However, no release date has been announced as of today. Season 2 coming back to life by the end of 2020 or early 2021 may be seen by fans.

VIOLET EVERGARDEN SEASON 2 STORY

Season 1 ended with Gilbert’s final words into Violet. There’s been an uproar to watch Gilbert. Since he lives on Violet’s heart, we can only listen to his voice. Sources say he did not live in action. A man is also shown by the ending and fans believe he is Gilbert! As the individual appears, the response is noticed by them on the face of Violet. Consequently, they have been speculating about it since then. Does the question arise if Gilbert is alive or not?

Violet has not given up on the expectation that Gilbert is alive. She finally realizes that she can accept ways of being adored by herself. Season 1 was established on her self-realization. As the publication also mentions his return now that she has recognized this, Gilbert could reunite in season 2. Gilbert faked his death so that she can learn to live independently and create her path. He wanted her to follow orders. He does this so that his love can be accepted by violet for her.

VIOLET EVERGARDEN CAST DETAILS

Season 2 is expected to revolve around the very same characters. Yui Ishikawa, Erika Harlecher, Claudia Hodgins, Gilbert Bougainvillea will probably be seen. There could be a new addition from the cast in the future.