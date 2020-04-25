Vintage French Films To See: Netflix Partners With MK2

- Advertisement -

From April 24, twelve cult films will become available to flow. This is because of Netflix venture with the earnings MK2 Films and distribution firm.

A choice of global and French masterpieces from the catalog that is MK2 will become accessible on Netflix. It will cover a catalog of 50 films directed by Charlie Chaplin, by François Truffaut, Alain Resnais, David Lynch, Emir Kusturica, Jacques Demy, Michael Haneke, Xavier Dolan, Steve McQueen, and Krzysztof Kieslowski.

“Netflix is strengthening its selection of films to cater to a huge variety of cinematic preferences. It will make available a portion of masterpieces allowing a wider audience to detect or re-discover them. This is fantastic news for cinephiles away from the U.S. who don’t have access to the Criterion Channel. A number of those titles are already available to lease on Amazon.

Chairman of MK2’s Management Board, Nathanael Karmitz, says: “We are extremely pleased that Netflix is strengthening its position in heritage cinema and important international authors with this agreement. MK2’s function, through its catalog of more than 800 titles representing the portion of earth history of theatre, is to contribute to the transmission of this universal cinema heritage and also to make these films available to the best number of individuals, such as the youngest.”

This is the opportunity as we are restricted in the home, to delve into our heritage and cinemas are all closed. If you aren’t certain where, to begin with, Truffaut, maybe it is best to start in the beginning: The 400 Blows is Truffaut debut feature film. It’s the movie he is most well-known for, alongside Jules And Jim.

Truffaut was a movie critic at the Cahiers du cinéma journal before he started to make his films as a movie director. He forms a part of the French New Wave movement of the end of the 1950s, a new generation of filmmakers (Jean-Luc Godard, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Demy, Agnès Varda, Jacques Rivette, Eric Rohmer) that broke with the traditional filmic rules established at the time, and who encouraged the concept of a cinéma d’auteur–the idea that movie like books had its author. Cinephile level excellence, Truffaut lived and breathed cinema. His love for the cinema can be felt throughout his movies.

Truffaut’s debut film The 400 Blows was critically acclaimed upon its launch in 1959 and is still celebrated today as a classic masterpiece. Semi-autobiographical, the movie follows a teenager Antoine Doisnel growing up in Paris, who fights in the home with a step-father and his mom, along with his teachers at college. It’s a representation of childhood that still feels applicable today. The movie stands by itself, but you could wish to understand how Antoine Doisnel fares later in life. Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board, and Love on the Run are all sequels in a sense to The 400 Blows, and are available on Netflix (besides Antoine et Colette which was the first Truffaut made that continued Doisnel’s story; it is, however, part of this 1962 anthology Love at Twenty).

My personal favorite out of the 12 movies now available on Netflix will be Shoot the Piano Player, released one year after the success of The 400 Blows in 1960. The film stars the fantastic French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour who plays the shy piano player in a pub trying to forget his prestigious past as a concert pianist, Charlie Kohler. He is, however, caught up with by his previous once his brother comes to him for assistance. Adapted from a novel by David Goodis–Down There published in 1956–Shoot the Piano Player is a lively homage to the American gangster movies of the 1950s. Images are by the legendary French New Wave cinematographer Raoul Coutard.

Published in 1980, The Last Metro celebrities Catherine Deneuve and Gérard Depardieu. It’s a historical drama set during the Second World War in Paris. Marion, played by Deneuve, hides her Jewish husband, Lucas Steiner (Heinz Bennent), in the basement of a theater through the Nazi Occupation of France. Marion attempts to keep the theatre. She falls to the major actor at the troop, Bernard, played by Depardieu. As in all the films of Truffaut, it is a part of the humor, and love, drama, with just two leading performances.

As was reported previously in the week, Netflix has seen 15.8 million new subscribers in the first three months of this year, making it currently one of the largest streaming services in the world. Some of the masterpieces of cinema are now available to see by nearly 183 million worldwide subscribers.