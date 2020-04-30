Home Movies View The Opening Scene of'The Office' On Its Anniversary
View The Opening Scene of'The Office' On Its Anniversary

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
Twenty five years ago today, the world was released to the first time to a loveable, bumbling, frequently-inappropriate regional manager of a paper distribution company called Michael Scott who became a central character in NBC’s beloved, 9-season workplace humor The Office.

It’s head-spinning to believe how different the world was back then. The iPhone was still a few years away. No one understood the title Barack Obama yet. We can still come and go as we please, pre-global pandemic. You can take a look at the first few moments of this show’s inaugural year under, but one reason this is an anniversary particularly worth highlighting today has to do with the simple fact that millions of us are stuck in the home right now by virtue of the novel coronavirus, using little to do but work from home and figure out ways to keep ourselves amused.

“Netflix, that is still streaming all nine seasons of The Office through the end of the calendar year, is one of the hottest quarantine entertainment options. And, according to Nielsen data acquired by Variety, it would appear that the most common licensed show on Netflix right now is none other than, you guessed it, everyone’s favorite documentary about the crew in Scranton.”

Check out the moments of this very first episode, which debuted on this day back. In this clip, we see Michael Scott piping up when Jim admits a sale can not shut and then reviewing the quarterly amounts of Jim Halpert. “So, you have come to the master for guidance? Is this what you’re saying, grasshopper?”

“Uh, actually, you called me in here…”

then office

As a reminder, the series will roll off of Netflix at the conclusion of the year ahead of changing over to exclusively stream on NBC’s new streaming service called Peacock, for which the network paid a reported $500 million to secure the exclusive streaming rights. Since broadcasting on NBC, the show’ impact has been felt far and wide, thanks in part to one of its authors (Mike Schur, who portrayed Dwight Schrute’s cousin Mose in The Office) heading on to help create a handful of other similarly popular sitcoms including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, along with The Good Place.

The Office showrunner Greg Daniels has a new show coming to Amazon soon, known as Upload. The Office star Steve Carell is starring in a new comedy named Space Force that’s coming shortly to Netflix, and he is also a co-star at The Morning Show, on Apple TV+.

Kalyan Jee Jha

