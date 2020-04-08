Home Entertainment View: Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider In Fan Trailer
By- Alok Chand
It’s no secret at this stage that Marvel has been trying to get Keanu Reeves at the MCU for some time now. Studio president Kevin Feige has even admitted that they speak for every new job they have to him. But regardless of the actor starring in countless action and blockbuster films, he’s yet to appear in a superhero movie, save for Constantine in 2005.

Ghost Rider In Fan Trailer

Two weeks ago, however, we reported that Reeves is in talks to play Johnny Blaze AKA Ghost Rider from the MCU. And while nothing is set in stone just yet, and the two parties are only in discussions, we could get some idea of what he could seem like as the character thanks to the magnificent new fan trailer above.

As you can see, it features footage in the first Ghost Rider movie starring Nicolas Cage as well as the character’s appearance on Marvel’s Representatives of S.H.I.E.L.D. We also get clips from many films where someone or something’s on fire, including the most recent Hellboy, the 2013 Evil Dead reboot and several scenes out of Reeves’ work in Constantine. There is a bit of John Wick, also, just for good measure.

It seems like only a matter of time until Reeves is at the comic book world and Johnny Blaze seems like the perfect part for him. In the end, he’s notorious for doing most of his stunts and is a motorcycle enthusiast and doesn’t need to mention much.

And of course that Marvel is in the middle of a transition with heroes like Iron Man and Captain America fading out to make room. And a person like Ghost Rider is definitely on their radar of people to be released in the next few years. But will it be Reeves in the role? We hope.

View: Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider In Fan Trailer

