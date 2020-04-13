Valve Patent Hints In A Brand New Steam Controller With Swappable Controls

- Advertisement -

Valve might not have experienced much success using its first Steam Controller however a newly published patent implies that the corporation may be contemplating another variant.

The Steam Controller started in 2015 however, of struggling to find its own feet after four decades, it sold out at the end of 2019 and was stopped. We rated it three stars and commended customization capabilities and its invention however discovered its layout a downside.

A new patent has been published from Valve of a Steam Controller with swap-able components. pic.twitter.com/8X5IiKIHvm — Tyler McVicker (@ValveNewsNetwor) April 11, 2020

The patent for this new edition, initially registered in late 2018 prior to being printed in 2020, was tweeted (Via PCGamesN) by Valve News Network’s Tyler McVicker who pointed out an interesting component of the control’s layout: swappable components.

Total control

At the vein of this Xbox Elite control, the patent particulars this new Steam Controller would comprise changeable components, even though it seems it’d require this customizability even farther.

The patent claims that the control would allow for its”dynamic adjusting of controls for altering the setup of the control to fulfill the requirements of different software”. It moves on to explain situations where an individual may swap a joystick to get a D-pad, based on what their match requires, or swapping a joystick to get a one to match the comfort and personal taste.

It would appear that the controller will be customizable and back, also, with all the patent describing cases in which the control might have”one or more joysticks, one or more D-pads, one or more trackpads, one or more switches, one or more availability controls” on front and”one or more removable top-surface controllers, back-surface controllers”.

The patent also mentions software together with the capacity to discover that input is used from the control and also communicate this on the stage that the user is playing, stating that”in case a controller now couples to a rear cover using four buttons rather than 2, then a gambling program or platform may urge games which are harmonious with…that the four-button back pay.”

Just like with any patent filing, nevertheless, it is well worth pointing out that there is no guarantee that Valve is going forward with the merchandise. Though it had been, there is no guarantee that this product would choose if creation occurs things might change a lot between patent production and filing.

Right now, Valve has not made any statements with respect to s