Uttar Pradesh: Students Of Uttar Pradesh Will Study Through Doordarshan From April 26

- Advertisement -

In a lockdown, students of council schools will be able to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV as well as study. For the first time in the state, students will start reading on Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh from 11:30 am on April 26. At the same time, Come learn English on the AIR, and broadcasting of Meena Radio has been started.

Director-General of Basic Education Vijay Kiran Anand told that the schools are closed. In the meantime, keeping in mind that the children are learning something at home, the department will telecast the subject-wise (Hindi, Mathematics, Science) videos for the improvement of Meena’s World and Learning Outcome on Doordarshan in collaboration with UNICEF. Meena Ki Duniya and FullOne Nikki will be broadcast on community radio.

Online classes under the supervision of parents:

- Advertisement -

The State Child Protection Commission has issued guidelines for the protection of children from the ill effects of applications used in online classes during the lockdown. It states that online classes inform parents. The login ID should not be created for these classes in the name of children, but it should be under the control of the teacher. To ensure this, a letter has been sent to the DMs of all the districts.

Classes have been started on online platforms in government and non-government schools so that children’s education is not affected due to lockdown. Mobile apps like Chipal, Mathamasti, Top Parent are being developed by the Basic Department to educate children under Mission Prerna’s e-school. State Child Protection Commission Chairman Dr. Special Gupta said that the National Commission has also issued a guideline expressing concern about the safety of children in online classes.

The Commission has received complaints that due to the availability of passwords for online classes, children are also using various other platforms that are adversely affecting their mental state.