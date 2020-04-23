Home Education Uttar Pradesh: Students Of Uttar Pradesh Will Study Through Doordarshan From April...
Education

Uttar Pradesh: Students Of Uttar Pradesh Will Study Through Doordarshan From April 26

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

In a lockdown, students of council schools will be able to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV as well as study. For the first time in the state, students will start reading on Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh from 11:30 am on April 26. At the same time, Come learn English on the AIR, and broadcasting of Meena Radio has been started.

Director-General of Basic Education Vijay Kiran Anand told that the schools are closed. In the meantime, keeping in mind that the children are learning something at home, the department will telecast the subject-wise (Hindi, Mathematics, Science) videos for the improvement of Meena’s World and Learning Outcome on Doordarshan in collaboration with UNICEF. Meena Ki Duniya and FullOne Nikki will be broadcast on community radio.

Also Read:   MP Board 10th 12th Exam dates 2020: Now MP Board will also take the examination of core subjects just like CBSE

Online classes under the supervision of parents:

- Advertisement -

The State Child Protection Commission has issued guidelines for the protection of children from the ill effects of applications used in online classes during the lockdown. It states that online classes inform parents. The login ID should not be created for these classes in the name of children, but it should be under the control of the teacher. To ensure this, a letter has been sent to the DMs of all the districts.

Also Read:   BSEB 10th Result 2020: BSEB would announce the BSEB 10th Result 2020 in Mid-April

Classes have been started on online platforms in government and non-government schools so that children’s education is not affected due to lockdown. Mobile apps like Chipal, Mathamasti, Top Parent are being developed by the Basic Department to educate children under Mission Prerna’s e-school. State Child Protection Commission Chairman Dr. Special Gupta said that the National Commission has also issued a guideline expressing concern about the safety of children in online classes.

Also Read:   CBSE Board: What will change the way of 10th-12th paper check?

The Commission has received complaints that due to the availability of passwords for online classes, children are also using various other platforms that are adversely affecting their mental state.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Google Pixel 4a: The iPhone SE 2020 rival could launch in May

Technology Viper -
Google Pixel series there is very little doubt as to the name of the upcoming mid-range entry in the series, but we’ll see the...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
One of the most well-known coming-of-age adolescent comedy, On My Block is shortly coming up with its fourth Season. It's Been created Jeremy Haft...
Read more

Big News For Students, Apply For This Degree And Get 4 Lakh Rupees In The Form Of Scholarship

Education Vikash Kumar -
The Law School Admission Council (LSC) has again come up with a golden opportunity. Council has sought applications for the LSAT-India Topper Scholarship 2020....
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Students Of Uttar Pradesh Will Study Through Doordarshan From April 26

Education Vikash Kumar -
In a lockdown, students of council schools will be able to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV as well as study. For the first...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Cobra Kai is a really interesting series. Fans can't get enough of it since this series has been begun by YouTube. It's a continuation...
Read more

‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Unlikely To Be Delayed By Coronavirus

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The current Coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on the filmmaking industry. Film productions were made to shut down and film theaters had...
Read more

Before The Mandalorian season 2 even releases, season 3 is in the works

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Season 3 of this Disney Plus Star Wars smash hit has begun pre-production, according to another report, while The year 2 doesn't even arrive...
Read more

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Story, And Everything You Need to Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The very first Star Wars live-action TV series," The Mandalorian, has put lovers' hearts a-flutter (and Disney+ subscriptions soaring), using a movie-worthy budget alongside...
Read more

Mission Impossible Actor Reveals He Was Approached For A Key Role In Lord Of The Rings

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
About a long list of actors that turned down roles in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings show or had a link to...
Read more

Cast Of The Show Boys Season 2: Who All Will Be Getting Featured In The Show Boys Season 2?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Here we have for you all the fresh updates and latest information of the show The Boys Season 2, from the official launch date...
Read more
© World Top Trend