Us Space Agency Declared That Not To Worry About The News ;Asteroid Will Probably Be Closest To Earth On Wednesday, April 29

AN ASTEROID measuring up 1.2 miles around will be observable on a’close strategy’ beyond Earth this past week. Find out how to watch the flyby reside online tonight.

Officially dubbed Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2, the space stone will come within 3.9 million miles (6.29 million kilometers ) of our planet – that is 16 times the distance to the Moon. The asteroid is categorized as a near-Earth object (NEO), which means that it orbits the Sun within 1.3 astronomical units (au) – roughly 120,842,549 miles. This asteroid will probably be closest to Earth on Wednesday, April 29, but you can already watch the flyby tonight

Dr. Gianluca Masi, head of the Virtual Telescope, stated the asteroid’s sheer size will make it bright enough for telescopes to track.

The space rock was first spotted in the solar panel in 1998 and has since been monitored by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

With nearly 30 years of observations under its belt, the US space agency is quite confident the rock doesn’t pose any danger to Earth.

NASA’s initial estimates show Astroid OR2 measures somewhere between 0.9 kilometers and 2.54 miles (1.5km and 4.1kilometers ) in diameter.

More recent radar photographs snapped by the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico have narrowed the asteroid down to only 1.2 miles (2km) across.

The Observatory stated:”The Arecibo Observatory is using its powerful radar system to monitor (52768) 1998 OR2, a near-Earth asteroid which will pass the Earth at a space 16 times farther than the distance to the Moon on April 29. “The range-Doppler images uniquely revealed the total shape of the asteroid and some smaller-scale topographic features, such as hills and ridges.”

Anne Virkki, mind of Planetary Radar in the Observatory, ” said the asteroid seems to be wearing a facemask from the pictures.

She said:”The small topographic features such as hills and ridges on one end of asteroid 1998 OR2 are fascinating scientifically.