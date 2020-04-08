Upcoming Idle Hands Blu-Ray For More And New Cast Commentary

- Advertisement -

Scream Factory recently announced that they are putting out a brand new Kinect of cult 1990s terror comedy Idle Hands. Though not a commercial success because of its theatrical release, Idle Hands has since built a powerful enough fanbase to justify the deluxe treatment from Scream Factory, who has now revealed the collector’s edition will be packed with new features. Perhaps most importantly, we will get a brand new cast commentary with Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, and Vivica A. Fox.

The Blu-ray is set to arrive on May 12th, 2020, and will have a commentary track with director Rodman Flender, Green, and Henson. Other unique features include an interview with Flender, who also provides commentary on deleted scenes, as well as separate interviews with Sean Whalen Henson, along with Christopher Hart, as well as writer Terri Hughes Burton. Fans of vintage 1990s articles can enjoy a featurette, with other attributes including comparisons along with the original theatrical trailer for your film.

- Advertisement -

Idle Hands’ cast has mostly gone to carve out successful careers, with Henson a routine on Daredevil and Green continues to be a successful author and actor, with already built a good career in the time of Idle Hands’ 1999 release. Devon Sawa, meanwhile, went on to co-star from the first Final Destination picture, while Jessica Alba and Vivica A. Fox appeared at the picture for an early point in their careers. Director Flender has also recently put out the exact Idle Hands-sounding horror-comedy Eat Brains Love.

Though a sequel to Idle Hands does not appear to be on the cards, despite Sawa being up for this that Scream Factory has managed to accumulate most of the film’s cast and crew to get the Kinect shows that there is still a lot of love for the picture. And given that the movie hand plot doesn’t require much logic, we can’t see there being much in the way of piecing together 20 years a fresh screenplay that picks up the story.