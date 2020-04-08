Home Entertainment Upcoming Idle Hands Blu-Ray For More And New Cast Commentary
Entertainment

Upcoming Idle Hands Blu-Ray For More And New Cast Commentary

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

Scream Factory recently announced that they are putting out a brand new Kinect of cult 1990s terror comedy Idle Hands. Though not a commercial success because of its theatrical release, Idle Hands has since built a powerful enough fanbase to justify the deluxe treatment from Scream Factory, who has now revealed the collector’s edition will be packed with new features. Perhaps most importantly, we will get a brand new cast commentary with Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, and Vivica A. Fox.

The Blu-ray is set to arrive on May 12th, 2020, and will have a commentary track with director Rodman Flender, Green, and Henson. Other unique features include an interview with Flender, who also provides commentary on deleted scenes, as well as separate interviews with Sean Whalen Henson, along with Christopher Hart, as well as writer Terri Hughes Burton. Fans of vintage 1990s articles can enjoy a featurette, with other attributes including comparisons along with the original theatrical trailer for your film.

Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2 Actor Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Production Delay
- Advertisement -

Idle Hands’ cast has mostly gone to carve out successful careers, with Henson a routine on Daredevil and Green continues to be a successful author and actor, with already built a good career in the time of Idle Hands’ 1999 release. Devon Sawa, meanwhile, went on to co-star from the first Final Destination picture, while Jessica Alba and Vivica A. Fox appeared at the picture for an early point in their careers. Director Flender has also recently put out the exact Idle Hands-sounding horror-comedy Eat Brains Love.

Also Read:   2020 Golden Globes Awards Winners List - Did Your Favorites Win?

Though a sequel to Idle Hands does not appear to be on the cards, despite Sawa being up for this that Scream Factory has managed to accumulate most of the film’s cast and crew to get the Kinect shows that there is still a lot of love for the picture. And given that the movie hand plot doesn’t require much logic, we can’t see there being much in the way of piecing together 20 years a fresh screenplay that picks up the story.

Also Read:   The clown from IT had real identity?
- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

Must Read

DOUBLE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY WITH THE ASUS ZENBOOK DUO SERIES LAPTOPS

Technology Viper -
While the other is situated just over the keyboard, one display is precisely where you expect it. This screen is called the ScreenPad Plus....
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The New Update For This Series

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The confirmation knocks in. season 2 is got by the Virgin River. Hell yeah! The Christmas information for the fans. A tweet out of...
Read more

Upcoming Idle Hands Blu-Ray For More And New Cast Commentary

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Scream Factory recently announced that they are putting out a brand new Kinect of cult 1990s terror comedy Idle Hands. Though not a commercial...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Story Details

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Here's what to anticipate from Pennyworth season two. Created by Gotham writers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, the Batman prequel series airs on Epix...
Read more

Marvel Shows Release Program For Disney Plus MCU Shows

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The continuing Coronavirus pandemic may have compelled Marvel Studios to delay the entirety of the Stage Four output on the big screen, but it...
Read more

INDIAN GOVERNMENT DEMANDS FACEBOOK AND TIKTOK TO REMOVE USERS SPREADING MISLEADING INFORMATION ABOUT COVID-19

Corona Viper -
The Indian government has requested social media platforms Facebook and TikTok to eliminate users accountable for the spread of misinformation in their platforms. Given...
Read more

Aladdin 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plor And Other Major Updates

Movies Vikash Kumar -
Aladdin 2 Aladdin's Disney stay-improvement re-try later or sooner laid the training for the continuation and transformed into an achievement, Aladdin 2 is by and...
Read more

Manifest Showrunner Unravels Season 2 Finale in this weekend

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Manifest season two finale left quite a few cliffhangers for fans to speculate about as everybody expects a potential period 3 renewal. Part...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Is Trailer Out? And What A Fan Must Know?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Virgin River is a Netflix romance series that is first. The series revolves around a nurse practitioner that moves from Los Angeles in hopes...
Read more

Kailyn Lowry vs. Debra Danielsen: Teen Mom Two star clashes with Farrah Abraham’s Mother over coronavirus

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Debra Danielsen aimed and she is clapping back. The Teen Mother 2 star and the former Teen Mom OG mother are at odds.
Also Read:   The clown from IT had real identity?
The lack...
Read more
© World Top Trend