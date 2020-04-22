Up Coming ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Sounds Super Violent

- Advertisement -

News has been pretty scarce concerning Sucker Punch Productions’ upcoming match, Ghost of Tsushima. However, as the (more-than-likely) launch date of June 26 draws closer, the game has been rated by the Australian evaluation board as Old MA15+ – which specifically claims a”strong impact” on both violence and the topics contained within the sport (thanks, Gamerant).

Even the PlayStation has yet to appear on either the PEGI and ERSB rating websites, however, it’s set for a bloodthirsty event, if the century Feudal Japan time length of the match is anything to go by. If you’ve yet to check the story trailer out, you can take a peek at it under – head here for a link to the video.

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are Japan – until the Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the population’s defenders. As one of the last samurai, you rise from the ash to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You have to move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new method of fighting – the way of the Ghost – because you wage unconventional warfare for the liberty of Japan.”

Just last week we reported about the risk that Ghost of Tsushima may be postponed, thanks to flow in PlayStation Canada. This may well be a mistake on their part, however, since both also the Twitter account and the official website have June 26 listed as the release date.

Ghost of Tsushima was announced back in 2017, and Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox followed up with more info, before the in-depth look we were treated to during Sony’s E3 2018 showcase.

“You research what it is to become a samurai inside of the tremendous landscape of medieval Japan,” said Fox. The game is going to be a completely open-world experience he believes is important for the flow of the match, as it provides”authority and power to the participant. We did not want to drift away from this. We think that it’s integral to modern gaming that players are accountable.”

Ghost of Tsushima is set for launch on PlayStation 4 on June 26.