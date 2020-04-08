Home Education UP Board Result Date 2020: When will the 10th-12th result come, UP...
UP Board Result Date 2020: When will the 10th-12th result come, UP Deputy CM replied

By- Vikash Kumar
UP Board Result 2020: UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has information about when the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th board exam results will be released (UP Board Result 2020 Date). Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the result will be released in the first week of June.

The evaluation process has been closed since 19 March

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that ‘due to the lockdown, the evaluation process is closed since March 19, tearsheet evaluation work will be done at the lockdown opening and the results are expected to be released in the first week of June.’ The result of the UP will be released on the official website of the Secondary Education Education Council, upresults.nic.in.

Copy check will take time

Explain that due to the lockdown, the UP board has stopped the work of the answer sheet evaluation in the middle, so the board still needs 20-25 days to check the remaining copy and about 10 days to process the result.

Beware of fake news

Several misleading messages about the UP Board 10th-12th results are going viral on social media, one of which was said that the UP Board will promote students of 10th-12th in the next class without an exam. These are all fake messages and for any kind of information, beware of such messages, only refer to the official website of the UP board.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Also Read:   UP Board Result 2020: No One Passed, Exam Results Will Be Released
Also Read:   UP Board: Class 10, 12 students will be promoted without result? Learn what the secretary said
