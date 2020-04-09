Home Education UP Board Result Date 2020: Will the 10th and 12th results of...
EducationExamResult

UP Board Result Date 2020: Will the 10th and 12th results of the UP board be delayed?

By- Vikash Kumar
Lockdown is due to Coronavirus infection across the country. In this case, all work has been stopped. At the same time, the evaluation of the copies of the Uttar Pradesh Board was also stopped due to the lockdown. This may delay the release of the results of the tenth and twelfth of the UP board. There is no possibility of a lockdown opening in Uttar Pradesh. Even if the lockdown is set to open on April 15, the entire process of the result will take a month. In such a situation, the results are expected to be released only after May or in June. 1.47 lakh testers at 275 centers in Uttar Pradesh have to check more than three crore copies. On March 16, copy-checking started, after which the work was stopped due to lockdown. Therefore, the process of copy checking and the result will take at least 30 days.

Toppers will be seen, on getting more than 90% marks, a copy will be checked again

Copies that score 90 percent or more will be presented to the examiners in front of their Deputy Principal Examiner, confirming their evaluation by assessing their consent or disagreement. As per the instructions sent by the Board to the Assessing Center Charged Undertaking must be given to each tester. The examiners will have to give in writing that if there is any irregularity found in the evaluation work done by me, then I will be personally responsible for it and whatever action will be taken against me in the said order, I will be valid.

Be careful with social media

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has issued important information for all students, parents, teachers, and others, saying that the high school and intermediate exams of the year 2020 will be evaluated and the result will also be released. Some misinformation about board exams is going viral through social media. It contains fake information which has passed all the students.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.


