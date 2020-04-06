Home Education UP Board Result 2020: The rumor of passing the results for 10th...
EducationResult

UP Board Result 2020: The rumor of passing the results for 10th and 12th students is rumored, the board said- be cautious

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, UP Board Class 10th and 12th results are spreading these days on social media in a circular manner, in which it is said that Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th and 12th results Without being declared, the students are going to promote in the next class. While reading this circular, the students are surprised, while the board says that this circular has no relation to reality. This news is fake.

According to the board, the board has not taken any such decision nor is there any such plan. This is a circular fake circulating on social media and students should not pay attention to it.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar 10th Result, where and how to check, know the answers to all the questions

In the fake circular which is going viral on social media, it has been said that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) will pass all the students appearing in the 10th and 12th board exams. The circular has been started here because, in this environment of the coronavirus, copies have not been taken care of. In this case, all students will be passed. “Pass” will be written in everyone’s mark sheet.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar 10th Result, where and how to check, know the answers to all the questions

Board President Nina Srivastava has denied any such information by the board. According to Times Boat, Nina Srivastava said that due to COVID19 the evaluation of the copies has been delayed, the news of passing the students without releasing the results is rumored.

Also Read:   UP Board: Class 10, 12 students will be promoted without result? Learn what the secretary said

Explain that the government announced the lockdown on 24 March 2020. The government has put a lockdown for 21 days. It will be removed on April 15, 2020. Meanwhile, in all the states of the country, students from class nursery to 8th have been promoted to the next class without any result.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

ONEPLUS 7TPRO AND ONEPLUS 7T OTA UPDATES BRINGS IMPROMENT IN SLOW-MOTION AND MARCH 2020 SECURITY PATCH

Entertainment Krishan Kumar -
OnePlus 7T Pro telephones and onePlus 7T are getting a new upgrade in India, and the upgrades bring along the March 2020 Android security...
Read more

CBSE Result 2020: When will the 9th and 11th results come, the Education Department replied

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE 9th Result 2020: With the release of 9th and 11th Result (CBSE 11th Result 2020) due to lockdown, examinations of many classes have...
Read more

UP Board Result 2020: The rumor of passing the results for 10th and 12th students is rumored, the board said- be cautious

Education Vikash Kumar -
UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, UP Board Class 10th and 12th results are spreading these days on social media in...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar board’s tenth result will come soon, learn time

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates Bihar Board has officially released the result of the class 12th examination on the website. The...
Read more

‘Westworld’ Season 3, Episode 4 Recap: Personality Disorder

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Season 3, Episode 4: 'The Mother of Exiles' "No one understands you like I do. Nobody understands me like you."
Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020: CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced in first week of May
Individuals were Dolores's words to Charlotte-bot...
Read more

Good Girls Recap: A Former Foe Helps the Ladies Reunite on Rio’s Payroll

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Together with her home completely emptied thanks to Rio's retaliation, the threat is currently known by Beth from duping a madman. But this does...
Read more

Are You Looking For’Ares’ Season 2 UPDATES? Look No More! Air-Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
You will find a bunch of TV net series available on Netflix all the time. As many of them are far over the line...
Read more

The Kissing Booth 2: Is Even Netflix In Strategy For Season 2 Yet

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Here we now have the info that you all need to know about a sequel of The Kissing Booth! As all of the lovers of...
Read more

Iphone Se 2020 listed on apple’s website

Technology Krishan Kumar -
Apple has been long-rumored to refresh a negative show that hasn't been upgraded since 2016, its SE. For 2020, it's expected to stick to...
Read more

Netflix’s own Atypical Season 4 May witness the new Pair goals of Elsa and Doug!

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
What makes the heart-melting greater than an epic love going back to where they belong? That is right folks, get all prepped up red...
Read more
© World Top Trend