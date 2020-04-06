UP Board Result 2020: The rumor of passing the results for 10th and 12th students is rumored, the board said- be cautious

- Advertisement -

UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, UP Board Class 10th and 12th results are spreading these days on social media in a circular manner, in which it is said that Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th and 12th results Without being declared, the students are going to promote in the next class. While reading this circular, the students are surprised, while the board says that this circular has no relation to reality. This news is fake.

According to the board, the board has not taken any such decision nor is there any such plan. This is a circular fake circulating on social media and students should not pay attention to it.

In the fake circular which is going viral on social media, it has been said that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) will pass all the students appearing in the 10th and 12th board exams. The circular has been started here because, in this environment of the coronavirus, copies have not been taken care of. In this case, all students will be passed. “Pass” will be written in everyone’s mark sheet.

Board President Nina Srivastava has denied any such information by the board. According to Times Boat, Nina Srivastava said that due to COVID19 the evaluation of the copies has been delayed, the news of passing the students without releasing the results is rumored.

Explain that the government announced the lockdown on 24 March 2020. The government has put a lockdown for 21 days. It will be removed on April 15, 2020. Meanwhile, in all the states of the country, students from class nursery to 8th have been promoted to the next class without any result.