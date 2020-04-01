UP Board Result 2020: Know when the 10th-12th results will come, read the statement of the board officer

- Advertisement -

UPMSP Result 2020: Secondary Education Council, Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) may delay the results of class X and XII this time as the evaluation process has been stopped due to lockdown. Please tell that UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier announced to declare the result on 24 April.

The decision on UP board result after April 2

The Uttar Pradesh Board was to begin the work of the tearsheet investigation from March 16 but due to the coronavirus, the tearsheet investigation has been stopped. According to the board official, a decision will be taken in the meeting on April 2 regarding the tearsheet investigation. Please tell that this time the Uttar Pradesh Board has to investigate more than 3 crore copies.

Result in possible next month

In April, the board will examine copies of 10th-12th. Therefore, the result is likely to be released in May, it is believed that the result can be released by May 15. Last year, the board released the result in April. The UP Board conducted the tenth and twelfth-grade examinations from 18 February to 6 March 2020.

More than 56 lakh students registered

This year more than 56 lakh students had registered for the tenth and twelfth exams in the UP board. However, due to the strictness in copying, many students left the exam in between. This time the UP board had made concrete arrangements to crack down on copying. Apart from CCTV cameras, flying squads regularly visited the examination centers. This time more cases of cheating occurred in the board examination. Exams had to be canceled in the entire region due to the news of a paper leak in a district of UP. However, a new schedule for these exams was released later.