Home Education UP Board Result 2020: Know when the 10th-12th results will come, read...
EducationResult

UP Board Result 2020: Know when the 10th-12th results will come, read the statement of the board officer

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

UPMSP Result 2020: Secondary Education Council, Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) may delay the results of class X and XII this time as the evaluation process has been stopped due to lockdown. Please tell that UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier announced to declare the result on 24 April.

The decision on UP board result after April 2

The Uttar Pradesh Board was to begin the work of the tearsheet investigation from March 16 but due to the coronavirus, the tearsheet investigation has been stopped. According to the board official, a decision will be taken in the meeting on April 2 regarding the tearsheet investigation. Please tell that this time the Uttar Pradesh Board has to investigate more than 3 crore copies.

Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020: CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced in first week of May

Result in possible next month

In April, the board will examine copies of 10th-12th. Therefore, the result is likely to be released in May, it is believed that the result can be released by May 15. Last year, the board released the result in April. The UP Board conducted the tenth and twelfth-grade examinations from 18 February to 6 March 2020.

Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Result 2020 is expected to be released by May 20

More than 56 lakh students registered

This year more than 56 lakh students had registered for the tenth and twelfth exams in the UP board. However, due to the strictness in copying, many students left the exam in between. This time the UP board had made concrete arrangements to crack down on copying. Apart from CCTV cameras, flying squads regularly visited the examination centers. This time more cases of cheating occurred in the board examination. Exams had to be canceled in the entire region due to the news of a paper leak in a district of UP. However, a new schedule for these exams was released later.

Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Result 2020 is expected to be released by May 20
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Google Pixel 4a release date, specs, rumors, and price

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Wave goodbye to Pixel 3, as Google has eliminated the telephone from its website after the company's stock ran out. But hopefully, this means...
Read more

Netflix Arrival Queer Eye Season 5: 5 Things Every Fan Ought to Know About Its

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Netflix has contributed the. The Fab Five will go back to alter the lives of the heroes named year. Fans don't need to wait...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2 are coming any day now. Here’s what we know so far

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The Google Pixel Buds two, or even the next creation of Google's Pixel Buds wireless cans, were initially announced at Made by Google last...
Read more

Manifest Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Next week, manifest season 2 is set to broadcast its finale. And in its event that aired the story builds up toward an excellent...
Read more

Aladdin was a huge hit, and a sequel is now officially on the way

Movies Vikash Kumar -
Aladdin was a huge hit, and the ending laid the groundwork for a forthcoming sequel, with Aladdin 2 now officially on the road. The...
Read more

No Time to Die, postponed until November

Movies Vikash Kumar -
Daniel Craig's final Bond movie, No Time to Die, could have been postponed until November, together with heaps of other film and TV show...
Read more

Things to expect from the Brand New characters in The Witcher season 2

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Witcher year 2 is quickly filling its cast out. Alongside returnees -- such as Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri -- come over half-a-dozen brand...
Read more

When is The Good Place Season 4 streaming on Netflix?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
NBC aired the show finale of The fantastic Place at the end of January 2020, but Season 4 of the comedy is not anticipated...
Read more

She Season 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Imtiaz Ali, creates her, the female-centric crime play of Netflix, also it's the manager's first foray into building a series to get a stage....
Read more

All Updates Of ‘One Punch Man Season 3 (Next Season)” Red for all Information

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Here is a basic introduction to the Show, 1 Punch Man! As the fans of One Punch Man know that the show has gained popularity...
Read more
© World Top Trend