UP Board Result 2020: Results of 10th and 12th board examinations will be declared at this time

UP Board Result 2020: Results of High School and Intermediate 2020 board examinations can be released by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, Prayagraj in the first week of June. This information was given by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The deputy CM told an interview to a news channel that the process of evaluating the answer sheets of the board exams of the UP Board High School (10 V) and Intermediate (12 V) classes were stopped due to the lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus. went. He said that the evaluation of the answer sheet will be started as soon as the lockdown period ends and the UP board exam results may be declared in the first week of June 2020.

On the other hand, the board’s secretary Nina Srivastava denied the fake news that was going viral on social media about the announcement of the release of the board exam results without evaluation of the answer sheets, that it is completely baseless and the answer sheets Evaluation dates will be determined after lockdown.

Explain that the evaluation of the answer sheets of the High School and Intermediate Examinations of UP Board started on 16 March. About 1.5 lakh teachers have been engaged for the evaluation of answer sheets. More than 50 lakh students had filled the forms for the board examinations of Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate classes.