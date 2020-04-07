UP Board Result 2020: Officials gave information, results will come on this date of June

- Advertisement -

UP Board Result 2020: Global epidemic like the Coronavirus has engulfed the whole world. In such a situation, the government has announced the lockdown till 14 April. The public is helping the government by staying in homes. Every sector from the business sector to the education sector is affected due to this epidemic today. Do not know how many states have postponed their board examinations. Apart from this, large programs of education have been postponed. But the UP board examinations were completed in time. Students are now waiting for the results of the exam.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma told a news channel that since the lockdown has been announced due to the Korana virus, the assessment was stopped on March 19 itself. As soon as the lockdown opens, the process of its evaluation will also begin. Our effort is to release the exam results in the first week of June.

Let us know that recently a letter by the name of UP Board was going viral on social media, in which it was written that the results of the Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination 2020 will be declared without evaluation. But the board has described this news as fake. This information was given by the secretary of the board itself.

Please tell that a letter was released on social media in the name of the secretary, which said that due to difficulty in protecting answer sheets due to Kovid 19, the board has decided to pass all the candidates.

The letter also said that this decision has been taken in the interest of the students. In this regard, it was said by Secretary Nina Shrivastava that this news is completely baseless. As soon as the lockdown ends, a decision will be made on the date of the assessment.