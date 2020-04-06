UP Board Exam Result 2020: Fake instructions regarding UP board result viral on social media

- Advertisement -

Prayagraj, J.N.N. UP Board Exam Result 2020: The evaluation of answer sheets of UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination 2020 has not been completed yet. This work is postponed because of the increasing transition of Kovid-19. Some anarchists on Friday made fake messages regarding the board exam results on social media. The board secretary has described this message as completely fake and misleading.

The High School and Intermediate examinations of the Secondary Education Council (UP Board) have been completed from February to March 6, while the evaluation of answer sheets commenced from March 16, which is postponed until April 14, after two days of running because of the lockdown. However, UP Board’s monogram on social media, Directive 2020 is viral, in which it has been written on behalf of the Board Secretary that because of the difficulties in protecting the answer books due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, it has been decided that the 10th and 12th All the students of the school are being passed. His certificate will only have a pass.

UP Board Secretary Nina Shrivastava has called this message completely fake and misleading. He has also released important information in this regard on the official website of the board. It has been written that the students, parents and teachers and others are informed that the information passing on social media which is going viral, is completely fake. It is also punishable to make such messages viral. The Secretary has clarified that the information given by the Board regarding the examination and results are on the authorized website.