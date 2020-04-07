Home Education UP Board Exam 2020 Result: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said - Results...
UP Board Exam 2020 Result: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said – Results will come in the first week of June

By- Vikash Kumar
Lucknow. Evaluation of copies of high school and intermediate exams of UP board examination and fake news regarding the result has come to an end. Now the UP Board Result can come in the first week of June. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma gave this information in a special conversation with News 18. He said that due to the lockdown, the evaluation work is closed since 19 March. As soon as the lockdown opens, the work of checking the copy will be done on a war footing. Our effort is to declare the result in the first week of June.

Deputy CM Dr. Dinesh Sharma said that due to the lockdown, the work of evaluation has not been done yet. We endeavor to evaluate the copies on the war level and declare the result in the first week of June as soon as the lockdown opens.

The fake message to pass without checking the copy was viral

Significantly, a message went viral on social media recently, in which it was said that there is a plan to pass the students without checking the copy. This fake message was going viral, quoting the Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj of Secondary Education Council, in which students of class X and XII were being asked to pass without assessment. Rejecting this, Secretary Nina Srivastava had said that no such order has been given from our side. The evaluation work is not being done due to the lockdown. No decision has been taken on this. Information will be given as soon as the decision is made. He has also appealed to parents and students to beware of such fake messages.

Board examination was completed from 18 February to 6 March

Significantly, the UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations were completed from 18 February to 6 March. At the beginning of the board examination, 56 lakh 7 thousand 118 candidates were registered, but by the end of the examination four lakh 70 thousand 846 candidates had left the examination. 7784 examination centers were set up across the state for the examination. The first shift from 8:00 is to 11:15 am and second shift from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm by installing router and broadband with 1 lakh 90 thousand CCTV cameras and voice recorders at all exam centers. Was made. This time, 400 candidates were caught using unfair means in the board examination. Also, FIR was registered against 233 people for cheating in the board examination in various districts.

