UP Board Class 10th & 12th Result: Will UP board result be released after lockdown? Know here

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi: UP Board Class 10th & 12th Result 2020: The entire country has been locked down due to the Coronavirus epidemic. Due to the lockdown (Corona Lockdown), if the exam is delayed, it is taking time to release the result. All the states had postponed the board examinations due to Coronavirus. But before the outbreak of Coronavirus in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP Board), the exams of 10th and 12th had been completed. In such a situation, the students of Uttar Pradesh are waiting for their results (UP Board Results in 2020). It is expected that the process of UP Board Result can start after the lockdown is over and the result can be released in the first week of June.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma told the media that the UP Board can release the results of the 10th and 12th in the first week of June. After the result is released, students will be able to see their results on the official website.

He further said, “Due to coronavirus, the process of checking the 10th and 12th copies had to be stopped midway. After the lockdown is over, the process of checking the copies will be resumed. It takes 25 to 30 days to check the copies. After this, it takes 10 days to compile the result. Given this, the results of the 10th and 12th are expected to be released in the first week of June. ”

At the same time, talking about the current conditions, the cases of people infected with a corona in the country are increasing rapidly. Seeing the spread of coronavirus infection spreading rapidly, the government is discussing increasing the lockdown. In such a situation, if the lockdown is increased, it may be that it may take some time for the UP Board’s 10th and 12th results to be released.

Beware of rumors

False news went viral on social media last week regarding the Uttar Pradesh Board Result, in which it was told that all the students of 10th and 12th have been passed. After this, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council advised all students and parents to stay away from fake news.

Vikash Kumar
