UP Board: Class 10, 12 students will be promoted without result? Learn what the secretary said

By- Vikash Kumar
UP Board class 10 12 results 2020: Uttar Pradesh board exams of both classes 10 and 12 2020 (UP board exam 2020) have been completed. Evaluation work was also started. But it had to be postponed due to the Kovid-19 lockdown. Giving this information a few days ago, the UP board had said that it would be late to announce the result of the exam.

It is noteworthy that this time more than 56 lakh students had appeared in the UP board class 10 and 12 examinations. Now, these lakhs of students and their parents are waiting for the result of the examination.

Meanwhile, a circular has come out stating that the UP board will not release the result this time. All students will be passed without result. It is written in the circular that –

‘Students of class 10 and 12 appearing in the council examinations of the year 2020 are informed that this decision was taken by the Secondary Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, given the difficulties in protecting the examination books due to COVID-19 epidemic. It has been said that all students will be passed. Only passing will be written on their certificate. Points will not be written on it. This decision has been taken by the Secondary Education Council given the future of all students due to the inability of the security of answer sheets.

The name of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UP Board) Secretary Nina Srivastava is also written on this circular.

In this regard, the board has clarified. Board Secretary Nina Srivastava has clarified that this circular going viral on social media is fake. He has said that the evaluation process is currently postponed due to the lockdown. It will restart as soon as the lockdown ends. The board will try to release the results by the first week of May.

