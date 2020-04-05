UP Board 2020: UP board secretary told the news of passing of 10th-12th students fake

- Advertisement -

UP Board 2020: These days a message is becoming viral on social media very fast. In this message, there is a letter in the name of the UP board, in which it is written that the results of the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination 2020 will be declared without evaluation. Some people are upset after reading this message, while some people are happy. When this viral message reached the UP Board officials, the Secretary of the UP Board issued a notice and called it fake.

These days, the coronavirus epidemic has engulfed the whole world, in such a situation the government has announced a lockdown till April 14 in the country. The public is imprisoned in homes. Every sector from the business sector to the education sector is affected due to this epidemic today. In this case, anti-social elements are spreading rumors in social media.

What’s in the viral letter

A letter has been issued on social media in the name of the secretary, which states that the board has decided to pass all the candidates due to difficulty in securing the answer sheets due to Kovid 19.

It has also been said in the letter that this decision has been taken in the interest of the students. In this regard, it has been said by Secretary Nina Srivastava that this news is completely baseless. As soon as the lockdown is over, a decision will be taken on the date of the assessment.