UP Board 10th Result 2020 Date Time: UP Board 10th Result Date 2020 declared

- Advertisement -

UP Board 10th Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council 10th class examinations have started, these examinations have been held from 18 February to 3 March. Here we are providing you complete information about UP Board 10th Result 2020. About 30 lakh 22 thousand students were registered in the class 10th examination. Uttar Pradesh 10th board examination will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am. This time around 55 lakh children, including about 10th and 12th standard, have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council examination.

UP Board 10th Result 2020 Date Time

Now that the UP board examinations are over, the candidates are waiting for their result after the exam is over. According to the media report, the 10th result will be declared on April 24. UP Board 10th Class candidates can see their result on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council. We will tell you step by step through our article how you can see your results sitting at home.

How to get UP Board Result 2020 through SMS

As you all know that through SMS you can see your results, we tell those who do not know how they can see the results in a very easy way. For this, you have to have a phone, you have to go to the message app, in that you have to type your roll number and send it to 56263.

We are going to tell you the format below-

Format – UP10 <space> Roll Number

Send it to 56263.

After that, the complete details of your result will come in your phone’s inbox.

How to check UP board class 10 results online

Now that the examinations have been completed, we will tell you the method to check the online result of UP Board Class 10, the candidate should follow our given steps, as shown below, you can see your result in that way.

सबसे पहले आप आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाएँ

आधिकारिक वेबसाइट–https://upmsp.edu.in/ है

वेबसाइट पर क्लिक करने के बाद आपके सामने एक होम पेज खुलेगा।

After that you have to click on the result.

After clicking on the result, you will get the link of UP Board Class 10 result on your screen.

You have to click on open link.

After that a form will be brought in front of you, in that you have to enter your roll number and a captcha code will be given below, you have to fill it, after that click on the view result. Full details of your result will appear on your screen.

So friends, you can easily see the result of UP board class 10 online in your mobile. As soon as the result is declared, you will also be provided a link to the result on our website.

Note- Whenever the results of class 10 and class 12 of the UP board are declared, you will get the result on the home page of the website.

Compartment exam after UP class 10 result

After the result of UP class 10, if any child’s low number comes or they fail, then they can take compartment examination. This will be beneficial for those students who are weak in studies, the candidates will get another chance to pass the exam. One year will be saved from spoiling them.

Revalidation of copy after UP board class 10 result

You must have seen this happen with many children that they work hard on their behalf, they do not get marks according to their hard work, who feel that their marks could have been more than the marks obtained, they could get their copy re-checked. The UP board allows for copy re-check. We tell you how to apply for a copy re-check.

First of all, you can apply to your school in offline mode, students or students who have to re-check the copy.

Students or students who get the copy re-checked will have to submit some important documents and the fee will be Rs 500 per copy. The more copy you have to re-check, the more you will have to pay.

The UP Board Class 10 2020 copy will be released in the second week of August after being re-checked. You will get the result of re-check only in online mode.

How to check online result of re-check copy of UP class 10th 2020

If a student or student has applied for a re-check, we will tell you how you can see the results online, we are telling you its steps, you can follow these steps-

First of all, the candidate has to click on the official website of UP Secondary Education Council

After that the home page will open in front of you, you have to scroll down and go to the important information and download.

After that the candidate has to click on the verification of high school exam results.

After that the candidate has to click on the verification of high school exam results. After that, the list will be displayed on your screen, in which the roll numbers of those candidates who have applied for re-check their copy will be recorded.

After this, the candidate has to search his roll number in the list

After this, the new marks of the student or student will be verified and will be verified and the candidates can also download this result.