UP Board 10th result 2020 and 12th result 2020: UPMSP issued this notice for passing fake circular to all students of UP board 10th 12th

Not only CBSE but many fake messages regarding the UP board exam and results are also going viral. Last month, due to Coronavirus infection and lockdown, the evaluation work of UP board answer sheets had to be postponed midway. Due to the lockdown, the students stay at home and wait for their results. But in the meantime, such a circular is going viral in the students, which states that the UP board has decided to pass all the students of 10th and 12th. It said that due to the difficulties in checking copies due to the Coronavirus epidemic, all students will be passed on to students. Marks will not be written on their mark sheets but only written near.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UP Board) has clearly stated that this circular is completely fake. Students continue their preparation, do not be misled by them. The board has issued a notice on its official website, https://upmsp.edu.in, stating – ‘All students, parents, teachers and other concerned are informed to appear in the high school and inter examination for the year 2020. Certain information related to the passing of all the students is being viral through WhatsApp / Twitter and media by putting a monogram of the board. This information is completely fake and misleading. Virtualizing such unauthorized/fake and misleading information is a punishable offense. All the information related to the examinations is given by the board through the council’s official website www.upmsp.edu.in and the same information is valid and authorized.

The UP government has postponed the evaluation of the UP Board 2020 high school and intermediate exams due to the coronavirus and lockdown. This year 56.7 lakh candidates were registered, out of which approximately 5 lakh had left the examination. Approximately three crore copies are to be evaluated.

Due to the postponement of the UP Board’s copies, it is no longer possible to get the exam results on April 24, because now when the evaluation will start, it is not even decided. It is to be known that the result of the board examination was to be declared around 24 April.

All students up to 8th

Last month, orders have been issued to all the students of basic education council schools in the state from one to the eighth without passing the examination.