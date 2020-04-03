UP Board 10th result 2020 and 12th result 2020: The UP board result will be announce in the month of April 2020

- Advertisement -

UP Board Result 2020: The UP plank result will be announced in April 2020. It conducts the UP Board Class 10 Tests and UP Board Class 12 Tests for more than 60 lakhs students each year. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj (UPMSP) declares the UP Board Result 2020 every year on This Site and through SMS.

Over 55 students have registered for examinations and the UP Board class 10th, this year. The UP Board Class 10 Exams will continue in 2020, until 3rd March and will begin from February. Also this season the UP Board authorities have made it mandatory for the candidates appearing to take their Aadhar card. The UP Board 12 Exams have begun from 18th February and last 2020, until March.

How to Check UP Board High School and Intermediate Result 2020

Log onto the www.examresults.net website. Type the desired state name, in this case – UP Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board Results 2020