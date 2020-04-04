Home Education UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 Update: Promoting Students Without Exams...
UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 Update: Promoting Students Without Exams is Fake News, Confirms UPMSP Chairman

By- Vikash Kumar
UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2020: According to press reports, a bogus circular under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is being shared by students and parents. Without declaring 2020 Board Result UP the asserts that owing to this COVID-19 pandemic has decided to market 12th and 10th Course pupils. The round has come around as a fantastic surprise for pupils who have appeared for their parents and the examination. Soon, pupils and parents reached out to UP Board seeking clarification. In reaction, UP Board Chairman Neena Srivastava has confirmed that a circular that has been widely been shared on networking, asserting that the board will encourage pupils is fake.

What Does Fake Circular State?

The circular being circulated under Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s name, claims that the Board will encourage and pass the students of Intermediate and High School, without the announcement of the results. Furthermore, the circular claims that during the COVID-19 outbreak the answer booklets month for the UP Board 10th and 12th Assessment 2020 that were held in February, were not cared for and because of this the board was forced to take this decision. The fake circular also claims that all students who’ve appeared for 10th and 12th Class exams will be encouraged and supplied result will not contain any marks or subject-wise scores, but may instead mention pass’ in the fields.

No Such Decision Taken by Board, Confirms UPMSP Chairman

As stated by the UP Board Chairman, no circular has been issued by the board or has obtained any decision concerning advertising of Intermediate Class students or High School. The Board chairman Neena Srivastava verified that no such proposal is being considered at this moment to promote students of 10th and 12th Class without the announcement of outcomes for which exams have been held. As the Chairman, there isn’t any such decision or even planning completed by the 17, per. The circular that is doing rounds is fake and hasn’t yet been released by the Board.

Vikash Kumar
