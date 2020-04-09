UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 to be Released in the first week of June

- Advertisement -

UP Board Result 2020 Declaration Date: According to the latest reports, UP Board 2020 outcome will be announced in the first week of June. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sinha confirmed that the UP Board High School and Intermediate result 2020 will be declared on the date. Declaration date of UP Board 10th Result 2020 and UP Board 12th Result 2020’s statement comes around as relief once the examination was held for pupils, who’ve been waiting as February 2020. The UP Board Result 2020 will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madyamik Shiksha Parishad online on the outcome portal upresults.nic.in, from where the students can access the same easily.

Evaluation Process Postponed due to Lockdown

In an exclusive interview given to News 18, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has stated that owing to the current lockdown because of Coronavirus pandemic, the test process has halted since March 2020. But he confirmed that UPMSP has worked out a plan to restart the evaluation work for 12th Board Assessment 2020 and UP Board 10th.

Claims Backed by Media Reports

In addition to the statement given by Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Media reports also have indicated that taking a look at the present scenario, the board will probably require around 20 to 25 days to complete the test procedure and then another 10 days to process the result data and compile the final UP Board Result 2020. This sets the date for UP Board Result 2020 in the first week of June 2020.

Fake News About Mass Promotion

Last week, there went about the decision to promote all of the 10th and 12th Class Students without the announcement of outcomes of UP Board a circular viral on different social media platforms. However, UPMSP quickly refuted the rumors clarifying that the board will resume the test work for UP Board 10th and 12th Assessment 2020 soon after the lockdown is raised.