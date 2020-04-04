Home Education UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Board Secretary gave a statement...
UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Board Secretary gave a statement on the news of promoting students without result

By- Vikash Kumar
Lucknow: A circular of results of class 10 and 12 board examinations in Uttar Pradesh is becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to this circular, the Uttar Pradesh board will pass all the students appearing in class 10 and 12, on which the statement of Uttar Pradesh Board President Nina Srivastava has come.

Uttar Pradesh Board President Nina Srivastava has said that the circular which is going viral on social media is fake and the board will declare the result of examinations to end the lockdown. Let us tell you that in the fake circular, the board has decided to promote all those students who appeared in class 10 and 12 examination due to the conditions that followed the coronavirus outbreak.

The viral circular states that only a pass will be written on his certificate. Points will not be written on it. This decision has been taken by the Secondary Education Council given the future of all students due to the security of answer sheets.

Significantly, in Uttar Pradesh, both class 10 and 12 board examinations have been completed by 2020. Evaluation work was also started. But it had to be postponed due to the Kovid-19 lockdown. Giving this information a few days ago, the UP board had said that there will be a delay in announcing the result of the exam. The evaluation process is currently postponed due to lockdown. It will start again as soon as the lockdown ends. The board will try to release the results by the first week of May.

