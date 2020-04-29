Home Technology United Nations Have Planned Reopenings Of Some Simon Malls And Apple Shops.
United Nations Have Planned Reopenings Of Some Simon Malls And Apple Shops.

By- Sweety Singh
The coronavirus pandemic is still spreading throughout the united states, with the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University demonstrating that over 1 million people in the US have now been infected with the virus. Yet, some companies and locales across the united states are starting to plan incremental reopenings, such as Simon Property Group. That’s the biggest mall owner in America, and its properties also home Apple shops.

As early as this weekend, the first Simon malls and Apple stores may reopen in the united states. Simon Property Group is the largest mall operator in the USA and garnered a tide of news headlines about Tuesday for its strategy to begin reopening a few of its malls across the nation when this weekend. That’s according to an internal memo regarding the organization’s internal reopening timetable, which was acquired by CNBC and encompasses 49 malls in 10 states.

simon malls

Those first malls will adhere to some limited schedule when they’ve opened up, which the memo notes is intended to start on May 1 — but what is also interesting is what this means for retailers who operate stores within those mall possessions, like Apple. Deidre O’Brien, the iPhone manufacturer’s senior vice president of retail, has already told workers, according to one report, that many Apple Stores will begin reopening in May, and when the Simon news is any guide, this is also an indication of that Apple Stores will be the first to open back up.

Feb Cult of Mac, here are the 13 Apple Shops that operate inside the heap of Simon malls that are put to reopen. So, it’s possible (although not guaranteed) that clients can get to shop at these Apple shops again in a matter of days:

The Simon malls which can reopen May 1 (which also have Apple stores):

  • Apple Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall (Anchorage, Alaska)
  • Lenox Square (Atlanta, George)
  • Mall of Georgia (Buford, Georgia)
  • Penn Square Mall (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)
  • Woodland Hills Mall (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
  • Haywood Mall (Greenville, South Carolina)
  • West Town Mall (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Barton Creek (Austin, Texas)
  • Cielo Vista Mall (El Paso, Texas)
  • Houston Galleria (Houston, Texas)
  • University Park Village (Fort Worth, Texas)

 

Simon malls that may reopen May 2, which also possess Apple stores:

  • The Fashion Mall at Keystone (Indianapolis, Indiana)
  • University Park Mall (Mishawaka, Indiana)

 

Nothing has been announced officially yet regarding these shops’ reopening, so take this as a forecast for the time being. This also does not necessarily herald the opening of the rest of Apple’s US shops (the company has 270 from the US). All Apple’s stores out of China have been shut for more than a month now as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The initial plan was to shut all of the shops on March 27, however, of course, that date got pushed forward.

Apple shops

All of the organization’s shops in China, meanwhile, have reopened, as has Apple’s only store in South Korea.”There is not any mistaking the struggle of this moment,” Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote at the time, in announcing the worldwide closures out of China. “The entire Apple family is indebted to the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health experts and public servants worldwide who’ve given every ounce of their spirit to help the world meet this instant. We don’t yet know with certainty when the best risk will be supporting us.”

Sweety Singh

