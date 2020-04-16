Umbrella Academy season 2 release date: When will it air?

- Advertisement -

The cast began filming season two of Umbrella Academy in June 2019, and bearing in mind Blackman previously said that it takes”around 18 months” to create each series, we knew we had a wait on our hands.

View this post on Instagram Season two starts now! ☂️☂️ #umbrellaacademy #netflix A post shared by Aidan R Gallagher (@aidanrgallagher) on Jun 2, 2019 at 6:14am PDT

- Advertisement -

On October 24, 2019, Netflix posted an Instagram selfie of this constructed UA household, together with the less-than-specific:’Umbrella Academy s2 is coming soon’.

Netflix also shared a cute group photo with the same caption.

But again, no update on this all-important premiere.

Netflix France affirmed that filming for season two had ended earlier than anticipated.

But we know that the series isn’t prepared to move yet.

Regardless of the coronavirus upheaval, that has forced the vast majority of TV and film productions to shut down, Blackman is still hard at work editing period two.

He shared a post on Instagram using the caption: “Actually #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix! But I swear we’re washing our hands…”

In the photograph, you’ll notice that Diego (aka Number 2 ), who is looking somewhat pensive, is rocking a brand-new beard and longer hair.

We wonder what he’s thinking about…

Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer: When can we see it? The cast finished filming season two in late November 2019, therefore there is a brand-new trailer a way off.