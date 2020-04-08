Umbrella Academy season 2: Netflix release date, cast and plot And unexpected details

- Advertisement -

The Umbrella Academy was a hit for Netflix on its launch last year, with the sci-fi show attracting viewers in their millions.

With Ellen Page and Mary J Blige playing starring roles, The Umbrella Academy was always bound to become stand up viewing figures, annually, and a year was confirmed.

Bearing that in mind, here is all you want to know about season 2.

Umbrella Academy launch date

Netflix teased April last year a second show will be returning to the streaming service with a mysterious tweet reading: “Hello. Season 2. Goodbye.”

Filming for it started in summer this past year and wrapped in November, using showrunner Steve Blackman declaring the news with an Instagram article reading: “It is a wrap on season two of The Umbrella Academy.

Umbrella Academy season 2 cast

Netflix teased the yield of the major cast of characters using a succession of tweets in February, writing: “This time travel thing? It gets messy. The cast of Umbrella Academy is back for season 2.”

Readers can anticipate the return of the entire Hargreeves clan, including Ellen Page (Vanya), Robert Sheehan (Klaus) Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Tom Hopper (Luther), Aidan Gallagher (Number 5), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison) and Ethan Hwang (Ben).

And it is likely the Colm Feore could reunite as Grace Hargreeves in the Kind of flashbacks as Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Jordan Claire Robbins, as could Adam Godley as Pogo and Kate Walsh as The Handler.

But whether Cameron Britton and Mary J Blige reunite as Hazel and assassins Cha-Cha is up in the air, given the Earth was destroyed was from the moon at the end of the final episode. But, Hazel did run away with Agnes (Sheila McCarthy), so we could be seeing their return.

Variety has recently reported that three new characters are also joining the cast for the next season – Ritu Arya (Humans) will play with Lila, a chameleon with a”who can be brilliant or insane as anyone”, Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens) will be playing Raymond, a”born leader with the smarts, gravitas and also the confidence to never have to prove to anyone” and Marin Ireland (Homeland) will star as Sissy, a”fearless, no-nonsense mum from Texas who married young for all of the wrong reasons”.

What exactly do we know about the plot?

Not a lot so far, but we do understand that at the end of season one the Hargreeves were spared from the thanks to their brother, Number Five’s quick-thinking activities.

He utilized his abilities to whisk them until the moonstruck after Vanya found her superpowers.

So it’s probably the plot will ditch us back into the thick of the action, together with the Hargreeves children somewhere in the ether and likely trying to find out how they got into this mess and how they can save the Earth, along with Vanya, who has turned evil.