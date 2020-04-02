Home Lifestyle Uber Provides Free 10 Million Rides And Food Deliveries Throughout Global Coronavirus...
Uber Provides Free 10 Million Rides And Food Deliveries Throughout Global Coronavirus Pandemic To Support Of coronavirus relief

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Firms like Uber are continued to step up and provide a range of assistance in support of coronavirus relief, as the international pandemic continues to ravage cities and countries (and economies, for that matter) around the world.
  • Component of what the ride-hailing giant is offering to dull that the coronavirus impact comprises a promise of 10 million free food and rides deliveries through UberEats. This is meant to aid front-line healthcare workers, seniors that are most vulnerable to the virus, and government and nonprofit groups, among constituencies.

Uber has announced an expansion of its series of measures intended to offer some relief in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which includes everything from offering deliveries of food through its UberEats service in addition to offering free rides to health care workers.

Along those lines, the company has just declared its guarantee to make 10 million free rides and deliveries available to numerous constituencies affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus including front-line healthcare employees as well as seniors, the latter of whom would be vulnerable to the illness.

In a note penned by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, he clarifies that this is a growth of Uber beginning to offer you healthcare employees foods and those rides. “We’re all set to work with more towns, food banks, associations and lots of other people across the world to maneuver whatever matters most to them,” he says by way of describing the ramping-up of their job. “Organizations searching for assistance with rides or food deliveries may reach out to us at [email protected]

In accordance with an Uber spokesperson, the ride-hailing giant will soon be scaling this effort in the months and fitting it to the most immediate regional needs it locates. The business will also cover the cost associated with these rides and food deliveries, including payments to the motorists finishing them.

 

These are steps that follow Uber’s offer of assistant to its drivers affected by the virus, which comprises 14 days’ worth of help if the virus contracts or will need to quarantine because of it. Uber is also promising to make cleaning supplies accessible to drivers so their automobiles can be sufficiently disinfected by them.

No surprise this also all comes as the virus has just taken a big bite out of Uber’s company, together with the firm experiencing double-digit percentage declines in ridership in major cities across the US as a result of huge numbers of people staying home and practicing social distancing to slow down the virus’ spread. This is also the reason why Uber is placing a greater emphasis on its own UberEats arm at the moment, teaming up with markets in many of European nations to offer delivery of vital goods and food items to assist individuals who are hunkering down at home — and who, incidentally, aren’t using Uber rides too much at the moment.

