Two veterans of The Office are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series ‘SPACE FORCE’ : Show Will Debut on May 29

Two veterans of The Office (Steve Carell and Office showrunner Greg Daniels) are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series, Space Force.

Space Force is a workplace humor about the number of professionals tasked with establishing the Trump administration’s newly created sixth branch of the US army called the Space Force. The show will debut on May 29, the streamer declared on Wednesday.

What do you get when you mix veterans of The Office, reunited for a brand new Netflix comedy that skewers part of the Trump administration, also round out the cast with talent including Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, and John Malkovich? If you ask me A recipe for a flowing hit.

We’ll know soon enough if Space Force, the new workplace comedy from Carell and Office showrunner Greg Daniels, will probably be everyone’s next Netflix binge come May 29 when it premieres on the streamer. Netflix announced the launch date today, along with providing a first glance in the series (that was unaffected by the tide of coronavirus shutdowns which have sidelined a ton of other Netflix productions), the focus of which will be the head-scratcher of a brand new military branch the Trump administration created — that the Space Force. “Space is… hard,” reads the”About” page of the official Facebook accounts for the series.

The storyline: Carell stars as four-star general Mark Naird, a decorated pilot who always wished to run on the Air Force and is thrown a curveball when he is asked to help establish this new sixth division of the US army. The show follows Naird because he moves his family to Colorado and starts assembling a group of scientists and”Spacemen” to accomplish this directive in the White House.

Why it may be a hit: All of the reasons we mentioned previously, led from the simple fact that it is another workplace comedy from Office vets Carell and Daniels. Heck, Carell is playing another workplace boss again.

It will result in an easy, breezy binge as all of us stay stuck during the pandemic at home When it’s a half-hour show, even better. Now is the time to start a brand new series to make us laugh.

Why it might be a miss: The subject matter (a zany movement by the Trump government ). Have you been really in the mood to laugh at what you see coming from Washington right now, or does this cause your stomach hurt?

We ought to add that information about Kudrow’s involvement were released now, as well. She will have a role as their life is dictated by the spouse of Carell’s character, portraying the model of a military spouse who’s let her husband’s career for decades — though, today, she may be having second thoughts.