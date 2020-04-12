Home Entertainment Twitch Announced That It Is Rolling Out A Beta Version Of Its...
EntertainmentTechnology

Twitch Announced That It Is Rolling Out A Beta Version Of Its Watch Parties Product From the United States

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
These are trying times for many of us, and Twitch needs to help out: it is announced that it’s rolling out a beta version of its Watch Parties product in the united states, which means it is possible to watch Prime Video content with your friends while you’re physically split.

As per the official tweet, the attribute is coming prior to rolling out more commonly ahead.

If it happens for you, you will be able to start a stream and then invite friends to join you in a remote viewing session, so you discuss what you are viewing over chat and can stay in sync.

The service doesn’t cover everything on Prime Video, however, there’s a good selection of Vikings — Good Omens, Hannah, Mission: Impossible Fallout, Mr. Robot, things here, Star Trek, The Expanse and much more besides.

Binge-watching with extras

Watch Parties was announced last year, but its true launch is timely: with most of us stuck inside for extended intervals, you may add a little excess attention to your binge by tuning in with friends watching.

It works on the desktop and you will want Chrome or Firefox installed to join in with a Twitter Watch Party. Programs and mobile devices on TVs are left from the fun for the time being.

The exact same group-watching functionality is offered in Netflix, however, you need a third-party extension (which can be free to set up ) to get it working and also to sync a flow across browsers in various areas of the earth.

It’s more proof of this changing tech landscape as most of us adjust to being apart from each other for the majority of the time — by digital assistants getting up to pace with COVID-19, to tech businesses are giving away free content to help us all through this.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Twitch Announced That It Is Rolling Out A Beta Version Of Its Watch Parties Product From the United States

