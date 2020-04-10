Home Education Tripura Civil Services Exam: Pre Exam Schedule Announced, Candidates Check
EducationExam

Tripura Civil Services Exam: Pre Exam Schedule Announced, Candidates Check

By- Vikash Kumar
Tripura Civil Services Exam: Tripura Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on June 7. This will be the first phase of the exam. The Tripura Civil Service Commission will select candidates for 30 posts of Grade II and 10 posts of Tripura Police Service, Grade II through this examination. The preliminary examination will be conducted in Agartala, Ambasa, Dharmanagar, Kailashahar, and Udaipur. There will be a total of 200 marks in the examination. Candidates clearing the pre-exam will have to appear in the mains and interviews. Only after this, the commission has declared the exam date.

The Commission has also issued a notification in this regard. It states that the schedule of the main exam will be released after the pre-exam. After this, the candidates who have succeeded in the main exam will have to appear in the interview. After that, the final list will be prepared. At the same time, the notification says that there will be negative marking in the pre-exam. A wrong question will be deducted in half. Let us know that the application process for this exam ended on 9 April.

Apart from this examination, due to the coronavirus spread across the country, many examinations have been postponed for the time being. These include everything from board exams to competitive examinations. Of these, Delhi University has recently postponed all its examinations. Earlier, UG, PG, PHD and MPhil examinations were postponed. At the same time, the previous semester examinations of colleges affiliated to Anna University have been held in April and May. The university has postponed the ongoing lockdown caused by the coronavirus. Now, these exams will be re-issued after the lockdown opens. Apart from this, the Punjab Board postponed the schedule released for 5th, 10th, and 12th in the afternoon. This decision has been taken due to increasing lockdown in Punjab.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

