New findings from one of the earliest coronavirus patients in Italy suggest that traces of this virus may live in the eye for several 20 days.

This strengthens the conventional wisdom, that one of the few procedures of preventing the virus we have right now are the tried-and-true methods of washing your hands and avoiding touching your face.

By this time, it ought to be widely known that washing your hands thoroughly and frequently, along with not touching your face, are a few of the strongest tools in our toolbox in terms of restricting the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, for those of you who still aren’t paying enough heed to these best practices, perhaps this will wake you up in a rush the simple fact that a coronavirus individual in Italy has been found to have the virus living inside her eye long after it had abandoned her nose.

That’s according to researchers writing concerning the event of the 65-year-old girl who was Italy’s first supported coronavirus case in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. After being admitted to a hospital in January the woman was displaying signs of conjunctivitis. A few days after, an eye swab found traces of this virus, and for the length of her stay, she submitted to additional eye swabs which showed the virus implying that the traces out of her eye could be contagious.

“Human-to-human transmission occurs mostly through respiratory droplets, but other avenues are under investigation because SARS-CoV-2 was detected in several body fluids,” the researchers note in their findings.

The virus was able to be discovered at the patient’s eye for up to 20 days. It made a reappearance a week later, although, at the stage, it appeared to go away.

“We found that ocular fluids from SARS-CoV-2-infected sufferers might incorporate an infectious virus, and consequently might be a possible source of disorder,” the investigators continued. “These findings highlight the significance of management steps, like preventing touching the mouth, nose, and eyes Together with Frequent hand washing”

This new finding comes at the end of another week when the virus continued spreading around the world, with confirmed cases now up to almost 2.8 million globally at the time of this writing. That is according to the statistics from Johns Hopkins University, which shows that there have been almost 196,000 deaths in the virus to-date.

According to that information, the number of cases stood at nearly 890,000 with almost 51,000 individuals have died in the virus in the US, per week’s end. That is almost the amount of casualties the US suffered during the Vietnam War, which lasted years (compared to the two months or so that the virus is understood to have been circulating in the US).